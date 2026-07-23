Why Business Attire Is Pushing Men to Get Plastic Surgery
People who undergo elective, nonreconstructive plastic surgery typically cite one of two motivations: either they have always had a feature that bothered them, or—with age—what they see in the mirror no longer matches how they feel inside.
But men are increasingly citing a more novel reason, according to Dr. Carey Campbell, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Philadelphia.
“I’ve had [male patients] say that when they go to put on a dress shirt and a tie, their neck is starting to get in the way of doing that,” she told The Looker, adding that sometimes the skin on their neck even gets “caught” in the process.
“Or, just because of excess skin on their necks, they’re having to go up on their dress shirt size,” Dr. Campbell added.
Neck lifts are among the top two surgeries men seek at her clinic, and it’s not only the button-up dress shirt that bothers them.
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“I had a male surgeon [client] who was bothered by the fact that his neck excess was getting in the way of his surgical gown when he was looking down and operating,” Dr. Campbell said.
Multiple plastic surgeons have expressed similar sentiments about the growing popularity of neck lifts for men when speaking with The Looker.
“For my male patients, the neck and jawline are far and away the most requested area,” said Beverly Hills-based board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Daniel Gould.
“Men tend to seek a neck lift because the neck is where aging shows first and where diet, exercise, and skincare do the least,” he said, adding that many of his male clients “are motivated by how their profile reads on camera and in professional settings.”
Miami-based board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Paul Afrooz said men typically visit his clinic for eyelid lifts and neck lifts.
“For men, it’s really the jawline and the neck that make us look our best and vibrant and energetic,” Dr. Afrooz said, explaining that loss of definition in the neckline can contribute to a more aged appearance.
Neck lifts are a solution for people who are concerned about sagging skin on their necks. Still, Dr. Campbell told The Looker that different considerations need to be taken into account when operating on male clients, compared to females.
“The surgeon has to be careful about operating on men because of their beard pattern. You don’t want to put a beard on their ear or move their sideburns to the wrong place,” she said. “Also, camouflaging scars is a little bit more difficult because men typically wear their hair shorter.”
Dr. Campbell said that restraint is the key when operating on male clients.
“I sometimes tell men, ‘I would rather you have a shorter scar that we can hide easily and maybe a little bit of neck excess left, than a scar that you can see from afar,’” Dr. Campbell said. “Usually when I tell that to them, they understand, and that’s what they want, too.”
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