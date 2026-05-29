Lifestyle WHO'S THAT GIRL? ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Star Unrecognizable After Mob-Wife Makeover Nearly two decades after her life-changing audition, the talented soloist debuts a new look. Britain's Got Talent

Susan Boyle first stole the public’s hearts by circumventing their expectations of her appearance. Now, the mezzo-soprano has done it again with a fresh transformation.

The singer skyrocketed to fame after her Britain’s Got Talent audition, for which she sang the soulful ballad “I Dreamed a Dream” in 2009.

When she walked onstage, Boyle, then 47 and unemployed, was initially met with skepticism. Her unassuming appearance stood in contrast to the notoriously looks- and youth-focused entertainment industry.

But when she performed the challenging Les Misérables piece, Boyle wowed judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, and Piers Morgan.

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Her masterful execution and explosively climactic solo received a standing ovation, quickly turning her into a worldwide viral sensation. She finished in second place, behind the London-based dance troupe Diversity.

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Since her ascent to fame, Boyle, now 65, has released eight albums and performed on stages across the world. Among her most famous audience members are President Barack Obama, the late Queen Elizabeth II, and the late Pope Benedict XVI.

On Wednesday, Boyle debuted a new persona on Instagram, her glamorous blond makeover rendering the singer nearly unrecognizable.

The Looker’s beauty & health intern, Cailey Petsch, called Boyle’s new aesthetic “mob wife chic,” referencing the viral 2025 style trend centered on oversized fur coats, opulent accessories, and big, bold hair and makeup—a craze so viral, even Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola commented on it.

Boyle captioned her post, “A new era starts tomorrow.“

The first image of the carousel shows Boyle crossing a street, her hair (or wig) cut into a sharp bob with bangs. She wears aviator sunglasses and a long brown fur coat over a brown velour set.

The next three photos depict the Scottish singer in a recording studio, while the final image is a paparazzi-style direct-flash snap of Boyle in a car with her head down, oversized shades concealing her eyes.

The post garnered thousands of comments from excited fans.

One of the most prominent commenters was pop singer Katy Perry, who wrote, “I dreamt this dream.”

Susan Boyle during “Britain’s Got Talent” in 2009 and at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2025. Reuters;Getty Images

On Thursday, Boyle added to her original post by posting a single Instagram picture with the caption, “I’ve heard it’s Susan Boyling out there… and it’s about to get hotter. ‘Just One’ is out soon xx.”

In the photo, Boyle was standing in a recording studio, leaning against a mixing console, her face turned away from the camera, revealing the back of her velour hoodie embroidered with “Just One” in gold script.

The post hints at a comeback for Boyle, who released her latest album, Ten, on May 31, 2019.

Although the glamorous early-aughts styling was new for the singer, she first debuted her lighter hair hue last June at 2025’s The Daily Record Pride of Scotland Awards in Glasgow.

Since her ascent to fame, Susan Boyle has performed internationally. Pictured here at the Narita International Airport ahead of her appearance for a New Year's program on Japanese television in 2009. Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

In 2023, Boyle made a surprise return to the stage on Britain’s Got Talent, where she reprised her performance of “I Dreamed a Dream” in the Series 16 finale.

During the live TV show, she revealed she had taken a short hiatus after she suffered a health scare.

In 2011, Susan Boyle received her own waxwork model at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool, England. Phil Noble/Reuters

“Last April there, I suffered a minor stroke,” she said. “I fought like crazy to get back on stage, and I have done it.”

Before she became the runner-up of Britain’s Got Talent’s third season, Boyle was a church volunteer.

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