Martha Stewart’s Hair Transformation Is Subtle But Genius

Her new hue is striking and strategic.

Roosa Rahkonen

Editorial Intern, The Looker

Published

Jan 16, 2026, 6:54 PM EST

Updated

Jan 16, 2026, 6:55 PM EST

Martha Stewart at the Tory Burch Fall RTW 2025 fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week held at the Museum of Modern Art on February 10, 2025 in New York, New York.

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Martha Stewart, 84, ditched her signature platinum blonde for a trendy, darker shade that brilliantly disguises hair regrowth of any color, including grays.

The legendary entrepreneur and television personality sat down with hairstylist Chris Appleton in a new Instagram post. In a video, the famed stylist—whose celebrity clientele includes Jennifer Lopez and Kris Jenner—transforms Stewart’s typical platinum blonde shade into a dark blonde as Lady Gaga’s “Telephone” plays in the background.

“Did a little transformation yesterday with Martha trying the mocha mousse hair trend color,“ Appleton wrote in the caption. ”Mocha mousse" is the name of Pantone’s heavily mocked Color of the Year in 2025.

Appleton’s choice of style for the lifestyle mogul: a curled, side-parted lob that’s as vibrant and shiny as it is on trend.

The trick to Stewart’s stunning fresh shade lies in Appleton’s color-blending technique. It works with Stewart’s natural color rather than against it, as noted by Glamour, which called it “perfect for anyone who wants to start embracing gray hair.” While the new shade is noticeably darker than Stewart’s original color, the two thick highlights framing her face keep it feeling true to her usual aesthetic.

Diffusing your roots is helpful regardless of your natural color, whether it’s sprinkled with gray strands, dark brown, or entirely while. (Anyone who has ever gone platinum understands the precarious urgency of getting one’s roots touched up.) As the roots start to show, the blending disguises the contrast and prevents regrowth from looking too stark, allowing you to lengthen the time between salon visits.

Blake Lively and Charlize Theron regularly demonstrate well-blended blonde hair colors.

Blake Lively and Charlize Theron regularly demonstrate well-blended blonde hair colors.

Getty Images

In the video, Stewart poses with Appleton’s new cleverly titled book, Your Roots Don’t Define You, a collection of life advice from the celebrity hairstylist.

