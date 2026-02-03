Martha Stewart Brings Back the Classic 1960s Beehive

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Martha Stewart, 84, proved a vintage-inspired beehive makes the perfect hostess hairstyle at her dinner party in Los Angeles last night.

The lifestyle mogul’s hairstyle struck a chord between the hyper-polished French twists of the 1960s (Mad Men, anyone?) and the deliberately messy updos of the 1990s, made famous by Baywatch star Pamela Anderson.

While Stewart’s face-framing tendrils kept her overall look modern, she added a dainty touch with dangly pearl earrings. The look was out of the ordinary for Stewart, who typically wears her side-parted blonde bob down and curled under.

Stewart hosted the event at the Flamingo Estate to celebrate the launch of a new product from her skincare brand, Elm Biosciences: the A3O Elemental Night Cream.

Martha Stewart stunned in a tie-neck blouse and a cardigan. Chad Salvador/WWD via Getty Images

The guest list for Monday’s event included luxury interior designer Kelly Wearstler; the founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills, Anastasia Soare; and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, who created Stewart’s hairdo for the evening.

For the event, Stewart wore a yellow tie-neck blouse, a white cardigan, metallic pants, and brown boots. Her glam was dewy, topped with a glossy lip and black eyeliner.

In an Instagram post, Stewart described the evening as “magical.”

“The guests were delightful, the drinks sublime and the food creative and delicious,” she wrote in her caption.

Martha Stewart with celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton. Chad Salvador/WWD via Getty Images

Stewart often collaborates with Appleton, whose star-studded clientele includes reality star Kris Jenner and singer Jennifer Lopez.

Appleton showed behind-the-scenes details of Stewart’s hair transformation in an Instagram video posted last night. In it, the celebrity stylist twirls Stewart, blowing kisses and shimmying to the camera.

In the caption, Appleton wrote, “challenge accepted.” The background music was from the HBO hit show, Heated Rivalry. The comments admired Stewart, saying she looks “fire,” “fab[ulous],” and like a “bombshell.”

Although Stewart trusts professionals with her hair, she often shares tips on her beauty regimen, from skincare to makeup.

Martha Stewart at the Elm Biosciences Dinner in Los Angeles, 2026. Chad Salvador/WWD via Getty Images

Most recently, Stewart revealed her secret to clean, healthy skin—and a “simple luxury” in her life: to use towels and facecloths just once before washing them.

Her reasoning? “I don’t like to have things that are used. I like to have fresh.”