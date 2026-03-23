Lifestyle REGRETS, I'VE HAD A FEW ‘Baywatch’ Star Says She’ll ‘Forever Regret’ Getting This Plastic Surgery The swimsuit model and reality star claims the procedure had a negative effect on her body. Kirby Lee-Imagn Images/Reuters

Sports Illustrated model and Baywatch-babe-to-be Brooks Nader shared her biggest beauty regret.

“I probably shouldn’t say this..I had liposuction years ago,” the 29-year-old revealed to People during a candid red carpet interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

The centerfold model was not completely happy with her results. “I feel like it created dimples and ripples and things,” she said of the invasive procedure. “I forever regret it because I just didn’t need it.”

Brooks Nader said that liposuction was her "forever regret." Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Nader has previously talked extensively about her plastic surgery journey from “countless” injectables to a nose job and veneers.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Nader told Bustle she underwent a “Nefertiti” neck lift, which involves receiving Botox injections around her jawline to add definition. She joked that her fondness for cosmetic enhancements and treatments like salmon sperm facials had her appearance resembling Freddy Krueger’s during the winter holidays.

In an episode of Love Thy Nader, a reality show following the lives of Nader and her three sisters in New York City, she revealed that she was microdosing GLP-1 weight loss medication—taking a smaller amount than typically prescribed—and had a difficult time getting off of it.

Brooks Nader attends the Messika show as part of Paris Fashion Week in 2025. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

She also said that the popular drug, most often prescribed for weight loss, was partly to thank for her success.

“The facts are that when I started GLP-1, my career took off," she said. “I’m not saying it’s OK. I’m not saying it’s right. I think everybody is different—but I lost 30 pounds, and I booked all the jobs.”

Now, she alluded that her attitude towards cosmetic enhancements has shifted, while she discussed her sister, model Sarah Jane Nader’s choice to receive an injection to remove a pimple from her forehead.

Brooks Nader at the 2025 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in New York City. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

“She’s like 24 years old. It created a dent in her head,” Nader said, adding, “We just got to do less with all that and be healthy.”

“Like if you have a pimple, get over it,” Nader said, adding that she had instructed her sister to “put some salicylic acid [on the pimple] and get over it.”

Nader recently reversed one of her enhancements by having her lip fillers dissolved, a choice she jokingly called a Christmas present to her parents.

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 48 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog