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REGRETS, I'VE HAD A FEW

‘Baywatch’ Star Says She’ll ‘Forever Regret’ Getting This Plastic Surgery

The swimsuit model and reality star claims the procedure had a negative effect on her body.

Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker
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Updated
Jul 16, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Brooks Nader on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images/Reuters

Sports Illustrated model and Baywatch-babe-to-be Brooks Nader shared her biggest beauty regret.

“I probably shouldn’t say this..I had liposuction years ago,” the 29-year-old revealed to People during a candid red carpet interview.

The centerfold model was not completely happy with her results. “I feel like it created dimples and ripples and things,” she said of the invasive procedure. “I forever regret it because I just didn’t need it.”

Brooks Nader.

Brooks Nader said that liposuction was her "forever regret."

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Nader has previously talked extensively about her plastic surgery journey from “countless” injectables to a nose job and veneers.

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Brooks Nader in 2017 (left); Nader in 2025
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Nader told Bustle she underwent a “Nefertiti” neck lift, which involves receiving Botox injections around her jawline to add definition. She joked that her fondness for cosmetic enhancements and treatments like salmon sperm facials had her appearance resembling Freddy Krueger’s during the winter holidays.

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In an episode of Love Thy Nader, a reality show following the lives of Nader and her three sisters in New York City, she revealed that she was microdosing GLP-1 weight loss medication—taking a smaller amount than typically prescribed—and had a difficult time getting off of it.

Brooks Nader attends the Messika show as part of Paris Fashion Week in 2025.

Brooks Nader attends the Messika show as part of Paris Fashion Week in 2025.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

She also said that the popular drug, most often prescribed for weight loss, was partly to thank for her success.

“The facts are that when I started GLP-1, my career took off," she said. “I’m not saying it’s OK. I’m not saying it’s right. I think everybody is different—but I lost 30 pounds, and I booked all the jobs.”

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Now, she alluded that her attitude towards cosmetic enhancements has shifted, while she discussed her sister, model Sarah Jane Nader’s choice to receive an injection to remove a pimple from her forehead.

Brooks Nader attended the 2025 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in New York City.

Brooks Nader at the 2025 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in New York City.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

“She’s like 24 years old. It created a dent in her head,” Nader said, adding, “We just got to do less with all that and be healthy.”

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“Like if you have a pimple, get over it,” Nader said, adding that she had instructed her sister to “put some salicylic acid [on the pimple] and get over it.”

Nader recently reversed one of her enhancements by having her lip fillers dissolved, a choice she jokingly called a Christmas present to her parents.

Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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