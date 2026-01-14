Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Brooks Nader, 28, made a name for herself as a model and reality star who openly discusses the cosmetic procedures she’s undergone. Now, she’s in the news for revealing which procedure she decided to reverse.

The Sports Illustrated model showed off her “old lips” in a series of beach photos she posted on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brooks Nader shows off her 'old lips' since getting her lip filler dissolved. Instagram/@brooksnader

Nader captioned the carousel of 16 photos, “Old lips, new clothes, same me 👄 🌴“

In the first image, she is seen with her blonde hair down, posing against a clear blue sky, wearing retro oval sunglasses, gold hoops, and a very cropped, heathered T-shirt.

Nader’s lips appear substantially smaller in the new photos. The model first said she was getting them dissolved as a Christmas present to her parents in December. Nader’s sister, Sarah Jane Nader, even gave the public a behind-the-scenes look at the model’s dissolving journey via TikTok.

The younger Nader sister captioned the video, “Rare aesthetic: getting your lip filler dissolved after Disneyland,” with both sisters still wearing their Mickey ears in the treatment room.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to People magazine, the model shared more about her dissolving journey on Jan. 11, showing pictures of her lip bruises from the dissolving injections. She captioned the photos, “Had the last of my filler dissolved right before Cabo and feeling like my old self!!!!!”

The reality star, whose appearance has changed considerably since she first rose to fame, is open about her cosmetic work and tweaks. She admitted to getting “countless” injectables, a "Nefertiti" neck lift with Botox, and salmon sperm facials in a profile with Bustle.

Brooks Nader in 2017 (left); Nader in 2025 Getty Images

She’s also been honest about taking GLP-1 medication, saying it helped her lose the weight she needed to book more modeling jobs, but that at the same time she recognizes that “it’s a crutch. It’s not healthy,” and that she “should get off it.”

Brooks Nader on December 12, 2025, in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Nader hasn’t shied away from more permanent changes, including rhinoplasty, which led to comparisons to Michael Jackson. She also received free veneers from celebrity dentist Dr. Apa, reportedly worth up to $5,000 a tooth, per Elle magazine.

The cost of extensive cosmetic procedures makes Nader’s decision to dissolve her expensive lip injections all the more surprising. Still, feeling like yourself is priceless.