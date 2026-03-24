Lifestyle MAGIC WAND This Dermatologist-Designed Facial Device Is a Triple Threat The handheld device offers LED light therapy, radio frequency, and microcurrent modes in one sleek device. Scouted/The Daily Beast/Althaea Skin.

The Looker selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’m all about high-tech beauty devices that save me money on in-office cosmetic treatments. Facial gadgets can be an upfront investment, but being able to use them as often as I like from the comfort of my own home, rather than heading to a medspa or the derm, helps me justify the cost. After all, it’s easy to spend $300+ on any given visit to an aesthetician.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the last few weeks, I’ve been using the Cara Multi-Modal Tool from Althaea Skin. Spoiler alert: I noticed a more contoured jawline and lifted cheekbones after the first use, and more even skin three weeks in.

At $350, the multi-tool offers some serious value, but it’s certainly not cheap. After using it consistently for almost a month now, I can honestly say it’s saving me money in the long run—it’s already saved me $250 because my skin looked so fresh that I skipped my monthly facial.

Here’s everything to know about the dermatologist-designed facial device.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

What is the Cara Multi-Modal Tool?

The Cara Multi-Modal Tool is a handheld skincare gadget developed by board-certified celebrity dermatologist Ava Shamban, MD. It’s designed to deliver professional-grade skin rejuvenation that mimics the results of her in-office cosmetic treatments.

What does it do?

The device combines three technologies to tighten loose skin, promote collagen production for a radiant glow, and stimulate mitochondrial function. Supporting mitochondria boosts cell turnover and supports skin repair, helping minimize signs of aging and sun damage.

The Cara tool also features LED light therapy with red, blue, and violet wavelengths. The red light supports mitochondria, violet is reparative and anti-inflammatory, and blue offers anti-bacterial effects for those dealing with breakouts and congested pores.

It also harnesses radiofrequency technology, or thermal energy that penetrates through deeper layers of the skin to support collagen and elastin production for firmer skin and less visible fine lines.

Lastly, the Cara calls on electromagnetic muscle stimulation (EMS). This sends microcurrents into small muscles in the face, jawline, and neck to create a more toned, sculpted look. The EMS component needs a conductive gel, so the kit includes a conductive serum (the Activation Mask) that you apply before running the device over your face.

How long does it take to see results?

According to the brand, you might notice immediate plumping after the first use. Then you can expect to see more of the benefits over time with a few treatments a week.

Each treatment is 10 minutes, but there’s also a three-minute “quick fix” mode.

Althaea Skin $ 350 Althaea Skin by Dr. Ava Shaban Cara Multi-Modal Tool Using three skin-boosting energies, this multi-tasking tool is designed to lift and contour facial muscles, while softening fine lines and evening out tone. Shop Now Althaea Skin

My experience with the Cara Multi-Modal Tool

The Cara is easy to use and (mostly) painless. I did find the microcurrent stimulation on the high mode a bit too intense for around my eye area—it made my eyes twitch a little.

The device has three buttons, each for a different treatment:

Restore (red light, anti-aging)

Clarify (blue light, acne)

Activate (combination, fatigued skin)

My favorite is the restore mode, but it’s best to cycle between all three for the most comprehensive results. After my first use, my skin did, indeed, look plumper. Thanks to muscle activation, my neck and eye area seemed tighter, too.

I did a 10-minute Cara session three times a week as part of my nighttime skincare routine. Within about five treatments, I noticed that my jawline was more defined, and the skin under my chin seemed lighter.

After three weeks of regular use, my complexion is more vibrant and even-toned, and my skin looks healthy, plump, and smooth. My hopes were high, and the results exceeded my expectations.

One small drawback is that the conductive mask doesn’t always dispense very well (it’s a press-to-pump format), but I’m usually able to get enough out for each treatment.

The price

The Cara Multi-Modal Tool Kit (which comes with the device, a charger, and the activator serum) is $350. While it’s not cheap, it’s actually more affordable than many at-home beauty tech devices. A refill for the activation mask is $40—you’d probably need to buy this once every couple of months with regular use.

Design Specs:

10-minute at-home treatment.

Uses blue, red, and violet light.

Combines radiofrequency with electro-stimulation.

Kit includes device, charger, and activator serum-mask.

Pros:

Combines multiple aesthetic technologies.

Plumps, tightens, and firms.

Noticeable results.

Boosts collagen production and mitochondrial function.

No mobile app or account setup needed.

Cons:

Activator serum can be hard to dispense.

High settings may be uncomfortable on the eye area.

Is the Cara Multi-Modal Tool worth it?

Considering the relatively reasonable price and remarkably noticeable results in less than a month, the Cara Multi-Modal Tool is a total steal. I also appreciate that you can just turn it on and get started—no account setup or app download needed. If you’ve been looking to invest in a beauty tool that offers three skin-enhancing modalities in one tool that you’ll actually use, The Cara Multi-Modal Tool will not let you down.

MORE FROM THE LOOKER:

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 48 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog