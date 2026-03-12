Lifestyle BRIGHT CLUB These Skincare Treatments Give You the Glow of a Hollywood Star Behind every immaculate complexion and gravity-defying jawline on the red carpet lies a cadre of experts—and you can make you own appointment with them. Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Celebrities today are buffed, lifted, lasered, kneaded, frozen, oxygenated, and spiritually saged into a state of perpetual readiness—like high-gloss race cars on the award-season circuit. But who keeps them this shiny? Who are their cosmetic conjurers, and what cutting-edge tools and luxe ingredients fill their bags of tricks?

Behind every immaculate complexion and gravity-defying jawline of the red carpet lies a cadre of expert practitioners and a dazzling arsenal of cutting-edge tools, luxe ingredients, and borderline-mystical rituals. In an age when wellness is a competitive sport and anti-aging is a lifestyle, even self-care has become aspirational.

From lasers whispering across foreheads in Beverly Hills (and beyond) to cascading red-carpet waves, here’s how the famous keep raising their game—and their cheekbones—allowing them to stay flawless in a world that demands nothing less.

Clients are greeted with bright yet warm vibes at every Joanna Czech spa & boutique. Courtesy of Joanna Czech

The Joanna Czech Method (New York, Dallas, and Beverly Hills)

Joanna Czech, whose clientele includes Kim Kardashian and Anna Wintour, is the undisputed facialist queen. She is the Polish practitioner on celebrity speed dial for red-carpet upkeep during awards season.

Her empire spans New York, Dallas, and Los Angeles, where clients glide quietly into a private suite on the seventh floor of the L’Ermitage in Beverly Hills. Pistachio velvet, tiered cream ceilings, and views drifting over eucalyptus treetops all whisper, “Privacy, darling.”

Her signature method is designed as a control-alt-delete for your face, combining classic hands-on techniques—facial massage, extractions—with a formidable battery of high-tech equipment, including her delightfully comical signature tool: two aluminium-zinc balls angled to gently pinch the skin. Best kept in the freezer, they’re nicknamed “the glacial knuckles of God.”

The genius at work. Courtesy of Joanna Czech

Her Enhanced LED Facial is a cascade of treatments in one. Microcurrents use electricity to stimulate blood flow; Ultrasound vibrations loosen impurities, clearing the way for serums to sink deeper. Cryotherapy is essentially sticking your face into Antarctica for beauty. Freezing air contracts blood vessels; when they re-dilate, the skin is flooded with oxygen and nutrients. Oxygen infusion drives a stream of pressurized O2 into the skin for instant hydration, like an espresso shot for the complexion.

Also included are LED light panels built to emit negative ions that support collagen production, the connective protein that keeps youthful skin plump and dewy.

The beauty is in the layering: treatments that brighten and smooth immediately, paired with others that trigger healing and collagen production over the course of weeks.

Appointments with the founder of Czech herself—the mythical “Ultimate Facial”—are as life-affirming as stuffing an artichoke in the kitchen with Martha Stewart in person. Make it to her massage table, and you’ve reached the apex of the client list.

You can make an appointment with Joanna Czech at her clinics in New York City, Dallas, and Beverly Hills, or get a virtual consultation through her website.

Like La Prairie, the Waldorf Astoria is synonymous with luxury, elegance, and opulence.

The Glass Skin Facial at La Prairie Spa in the Waldorf Astoria (Beverly Hills)

Caviar has always been the height of luxury—tiny pearls with big personalities. Silky, smooth little beads that melt on the tongue and deliver a soft pop of briny perfection. Treasured luxury beauty brand La Prairie reframed this rare and precious substance as an equally desirable skincare ingredient to slather on your face.

The star here is white caviar, packed with omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins A, D, E, and the full B-complex squad. It’s prized for boosting elasticity, firmness, and the overall youthful architecture of the skin—to energize cellular metabolism and rebuild the skin’s structure like a very glamorous construction project.

White caviar is the superstar ingredient in La Prairie's fan-favorite skincare products. JAN SCHUENKE

Travelers can bask in this opulence at the cosy, sky-high spa—the only La Prairie Spa inside a U.S. Waldorf Astoria hotel, making it an experience that is both rare and luxurious. Design details, like the spa’s gold bubble chandelier, and decompressing, womb-like relaxation rooms cast a spell.

The 60-minute Glass Skin Facial is engineered for an instant, light-reflective, camera-ready glow. Think: “I have a press conference in two hours, and I need to look like a sentient light beam.”

The combination of white caviar, cryotherapy, and lymphatic drainage means pure, incandescent, paparazzi-proof skin. Lights on. Pores off.

You can make an appointment at the La Prairie Spa in Beverly Hills through the Waldorf Astoria’s website.

Dr. Patrick Davis is one of Beverly Hills most elite plastic surgeons, helping patients to achieve the rejuvenated, natural-looking results of their dreams. Courtesy of Dr. Patrick Davis

The CO₂ Laser Treatment With Dr. Patrick Davis (Beverly Hills)

Given enough sun exposure and time—basically, everyday life—fine lines, wrinkles, scars, and sun spots will appear, no matter who your agent is.

“For a truly visible change, you can’t really beat the CO2 laser,” affirms Dr. Patrick Davis, a top plastic surgeon and face/neck specialist. His glass office overlooks Beverly Hills, with a view that climbs into the Hollywood Hills like a movie establishing shot. The Looker has covered his impressive work several times, most recently the dramatic facelift results of Golden Bachelor star Amy Kaplan.

“All things considered, this gives the biggest result for nonsurgical intervention,” Dr. Davis explains. “It’s perfect for people who want to target issues with deep dermal repair.”

The trade-off for the mother of all lasers: a week of downtime for billboard-worthy skin. After topical and injectable numbing, the pain is reduced to mere mild discomfort. The doctor applies a high-energy beam of light from a gas mixture of carbon dioxide, nitrogen, and helium to resurface the skin by zapping away damaged outer layers. Expect redness. Expect to resemble a poached salmon. After all that, expect radiant glory.

After a week sequestered at home, hate-watching Hulu’s All’s Fair, the melanin broken up by the laser rises to the surface and sloughs off. Redness fades, revealing dramatically improved tone and that coveted baby-bum freshness. Consider it annual maintenance for your elegant, “I sleep, I have boundaries” hauteur.

For those aiming to defy gravity with results that last decades, Dr. Davis is also known for the deep-plane facelift, as seen on Days of Our Lives star Jackie Harry.

Harry in May 2025 (left) and in November 2025, after undergoing surgery with Dr. Davis. Getty Images

This contemporary gold-standard technique lifts the underlying support structures rather than cinching the skin like a corset, replacing the telltale tautness of the old skin-based facelifts.

“The skin wasn’t designed to lift the whole face,” Dr. Davis notes. “It’s asking too much of it. But if you lift the scaffolding, the skin simply joins the party—and stays up.”

Here in Hollywood, up is where it’s at.

You can make an appointment with Dr. Patrick Davis at his clinic in Beverly Hills.

The Post Oak Hotel in Houston, Texas Courtesy of the Post Oak Hotel

The Biohacking Facial at The Post Oak Hotel (Houston, Texas)

Welcome to the Medi-Facial of the Future at The Post Oak Hotel—Houston’s ultimate “if you know, you know” hideaway where wellness goes sci-fi, inside a sprawling 22,000-square-foot spa.

It is Houston’s luxury stopover of choice for moguls, celebrities, and hometown hero Beyoncé, who stayed here during a Kamala Harris rally and the Houston leg of her Renaissance World Tour. A rooftop helipad and a two-story Rolls-Royce showroom add outrageous pop star panache.

The Post Oak Hotel in Houston, Texas Courtesy of the Post Oak Hotel

The future is now, at the only hotel spa in Texas offering the next-evolution Biohacking Facial machine—that merges seven of the world’s most advanced non-invasive modalities into one seamless “lunchtime” experience, because your skin deserves a supercomputer.

Your treatment includes a buffing tip that promotes skin oxygenation using carbon and oxygen bubbles. Heat meets science with radiofrequency, a low-energy form of radiation that generates heat to tighten existing collagen and create new collagen fibers. An aqua peel vacuum deep cleans pores through water flow and suction. A 120-minute facial has 60- and 90-minute bespoke versions. Because even your mitochondria deserve choices.

Wellness travellers drill down and book the 1,000-square-foot Wellness Suite, with its own private Technogym bike and weights, massage tools, and Hyperice recovery tech at hand. This is self-care in aerospace.

You can make an appointment at The Post Oak Texas through its website.

The Hair Atelier at the Peninsula Spa offers a chic tropical feel with beautiful lighting and playful accents throughout the space. Courtesy of the Hair Atelier/the Peninsula Spa

The Reawaken Hair Treatment at the Hair Atelier by David Pierre (Beverly Hills)

This suits celebrities who crave one-on-one privacy, one client at a time—because sharing is for mortals. In David Pierre’s private, adorable hole-in-the-wall hair atelier, Beverly Hills luxury meets a whisper of the South of France. On the fifth floor of the Peninsula Spa, tucked away from paparazzi, ex-husbands, and drugstore shampoo, the Hair Atelier offers cuts, styling, blowouts, and reparative hair-and-scalp treatments that border on emotional support.

The Reawaken treatment is basically Botox, but for hair—with none of the guilt and twice the gloss. The supercharged actives in these serums and deep treatments leave your strands looking miraculously shiny, like brand-new, never-been-touched “virgin hair,” even if your actual hair history reads like a crime report, with heat damage, breakage, psychic stress, and bad breakup bangs.

My glorious blowout results, courtesy of the Hair Atelier. Cleo Glyde

This treatment has seen it all and whispers, “Shh, you’re safe now.” Products like Wow Dream Coat protect your hair from humidity. The Milbon Reawaken Renewing Primer is a leave-in so luxurious it should have its own agent. You’ll leave with tresses that swing, shimmer, and act as if they’ve never met a flat iron, a heat wave, or your 2014 balayage experiment.

You can make your appointment at the Hair Atelier through the Peninsula Spa’s website.

Alchemie Spa is a comforting, hidden escape from daily life. Alchemie Spa

The Superfood Holistic Facial at the Alchemie Spa (Santa Monica, California)

Welcome to a Main Street sanctuary by the beach, where your face gets fed better than most people do. This spa nook, which features a great product boutique, is located near the Santa Monica breeze and the gentle hum of locals spoilt for choice for pumpkin lattes.

The spa’s organic design touches are so pure they might start composting themselves. This facial is bursting with nature’s bounty and just a hint of “I only drink moon-charged water.”

Naturally beloved by the Goop-and-Gwyneth set, its bio-active botanicals, plant nutrients, and eco-friendly vibes come together to lift, brighten, and coax your skin into saying, “Fine, I’ll glow.”

It combines nature’s overachievers, including the natural fruit acids of tamarind; the antioxidant-rich açaí berry to protect skin from smog and stress; turmeric to calm redness; and manuka honey, a healing, antibacterial nectar harvested by bees. This is the vegan, self-soothing facial for tired, stressed-out urbanauts who wish to take a calm, rejuvenating path back to nature.

You can make your facial appointment at the Alchemie Spa through its website.

