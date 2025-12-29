Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

A skincare routine is rarely complete without an at-home beauty device. These valuable little tools complement in-office treatments, maximize the efficacy of your serums, creams, and face masks, and help you achieve your goals from the comfort of your own home.

ADVERTISEMENT

With so many to choose from, it can be difficult to discern which ones are well worth your time, and most importantly, your money.

Are at-home beauty devices worth the time, money, and effort?

“At-home devices can play [an important role] in a mature skincare routine, especially for the 40+ demographic and across skin tones,” says Dr. Ariel Ostad, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. With consistent use and realistic expectations, they can be a great addition to your skincare routine, adds Ostad.

While at-home beauty devices for the most part, legitimately achieve what they set out to, Dr. Shereene Teymour, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, says that these devices work best to complement all the hard work you’re already doing, both at home and if you visit your dermatologist for injectables or aesthetic treatments.

“I see these tools not as the foundation, but as the icing on the cake once your fundamentals are in place,” says Teymour. “At-home devices can help you keep your skin in shape between visits, but they’ll never replace in-office treatments and a solid skincare routine.”

To help pare down your search, we spoke with dermatologists to get their honest advice on which at-home beauty devices actually deliver on their claims and are easy to incorporate into your existing routine without too much extra effort. Because after all, without consistent use, you won’t reap the full benefits—and no one wants to toss money down the drain either.

ADVERTISEMENT

Want to know which at-home beauty devices are worth your time, money, and energy? These are the tools top dermatologists recommend, with price points starting at just $39.

1. NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device ($395, Shop Now)

One of the most recognizable microcurrent toning devices on the market, NuFace is super easy to use. It comes with a built-in timer and app-pairing to help guide your treatment and maximize usage.

“I love the NuFACE for what it is: a true, classic, at-home microcurrent device,” says Teymour. “It delivers low-level electrical energy that can help tone facial muscles and give a subtle lift when used consistently. It’s safe for all skin tones and a nice maintenance tool for patients over 40 noticing early laxity or dullness.”

Easy to hold and maneuver, it emits low-level currents through the two metal probes at the top of the device, mimicking the body’s bioelectrical signals to stimulate facial muscles and give you a more lifted appearance. Nuface can be used on your forehead, eyebrows, cheeks, jawline, and neck, but Ostad recommends it for those who want to focus on contouring or firming the lower face and jawline.

It also comes with three different levels to customize your treatment, along with your choice of two additional attachments that you can purchase separately: an LED Red Light Wrinkle Reducer and Lip and Eye Microcurrent attachments. NuFace truly gives you a lot of bang for your buck.

Bear in mind, though, that microcurrent devices only offer a temporary improvement. However, if you’re consistent with your treatment over time, you can see subtle, lasting benefits. “Think of it as a quick workout for your face, not a facelift,” Teymour says. Recommended usage is five days a week for 60 days, then 2 to 3 days per week for maintenance.

Dermstore $ 395 NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device Shop At Dermstore Shop At Sephora

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Therabody TheraFace Mask ($650, Shop Now)

An at-home beauty device list is incomplete without an LED face mask, which is an easy way to target skin concerns while you relax or tidy up. This one from TheraBody not only looks a little different from conventional at-home LED masks but also comes with vibration therapy to enhance your treatment experience. The added vibration therapy helps ease facial tension and boost circulation around your scalp and browline, creating a calming experience during use. Plus, it doubles as a Jason Voorhees costume for Halloween.

“Therabody TheraFace Mask is an LED device that combines red and near-infrared light with vibration therapy,” says Teymour. “Red light has well-documented evidence for photobiomodulation, stimulating fibroblasts and enhancing collagen production, but the energy output of at-home devices is lower than what we use professionally, so the results will be more gradual.“

Vibration therapy can be used during your treatment for tension relief, or you can turn the treatment option off entirely and go vibration-only. If used, expect the rapid movements to help ease facial tension while boosting circulation around your eyes and browline. The mask has a nine-minute preset timer, during which the mask cycles through three-minute intervals of red light; red and infrared light; and blue light, all working together to help diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, discoloration, acne, and improve overall firmness of the skin.

Teymour recommends this high-tech tool to patients “seeking to boost firmness and radiance,” with the caveat that consistency is key to their success.

Therabody $ 650 Therabody Theraface Mask Shop Now Therabody

3. CurrentBody LED Red Light Therapy Face Mask — Series 2 ($470, Shop Now)

The most recent iteration of the brand’s popular LED red light therapy mask, Series 2, comes with serious upgrades over the original: most notably, an added chin strap.

ADVERTISEMENT

After trying many LED masks, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Connie Yang says this pick is her favorite. “The company tests each mask to ensure that it is emitting the correct wavelength that delivers true results and the mask fits comfortably and evenly against the skin,” she says. “It also comes with shields that protect the eyes and allow you to go about your daily activities.”

In addition to the chin strap, which provides fuller-face coverage, the LED lights emit three wavelengths to penetrate deeper into the skin, supercharging your collagen-boosting and wrinkle-reducing results. Expect to see results within four weeks if used consistently 3 to 5 times a week. This one also has a built-in timer that shuts off after 10 minutes and a multi-way strap for added comfort and a more secure fit, especially if you’re moving around while using it.

CurrentBody $ 470 Currentbody Red Light Therapy Mask Series 2 Shop Now CurrentBody

4. Shark Beauty FacialPro Glow-Boosting At-Home System ($400, Shop Now)

This facial system is brand new to the market, and it’s like getting the legendary hydrafacial at home, clearing away oil, dirt, and any impurities from the skin and leaving your complexion with a spa-like glow.

“For my over-40 patients with surface texture issues or mild congestion, it’s a great way to refresh the skin at home when you don’t have time for an in-office facial,” says Teymour.

This facial system takes 10 minutes to use, and it combines hydration with exfoliation. The brand’s four different proprietary extraction tip attachments get the job done. “The suction and water-based exfoliation give you that instant ‘post-facial glow,’ especially if your skin feels dull or congested. I recommend it for occasional refresh, not as a daily routine, and always [use it] with a light touch to avoid irritation,” says Teymour.

Shark $ 400 Shark Beauty FacialPro Glow Glow-Boosting At-Home Facial System Shop Now Shark Shop Now Sephora

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Foreo Luna 4 Smart Facial Cleansing & Firming Brush Massage Device ($280, Shop Now)

At-home cleansing facial massagers sometimes get a bad rap because they’re so easy to overuse. Still, this one from FOREO is a dermatologist’s favorite, mainly because it’s customizable, gentle, and nonabrasive, making it great for sensitive skin types.

“This device is excellent for texture, prepping the skin, and complementing serums,” says Ostad. It’s also ideal for all skin types, allowing for a deeper cleanse and making it easier for products to penetrate the skin. It’s also great for uneven texture and blemishes triggered by hormonal changes in the skin. The facial cleanser easily pairs with the Foreo For You app, but it can be used without it. After removing your makeup, choose your cleansing mode: gentle, regular, or deep cleanse. Finally, apply your favorite cleanser and witness it going to work immediately.

Foreo $ 429 Foreo Luna 4 Cleansing & LED Light Microcurrent Device Shop Now Foreo

6. CurrentBody LED Hair-Growth Helmet ($860, Shop Now)

Hair thinning and loss are common as you age, but using an LED red-light helmet at home can encourage hair regrowth, and this one from CurrentBody is beloved by dermatologists and highly rated by customers.

“Low-level light therapy for hair is an excellent option for those who have maxed out prescription [hair regrowth] medications or want to avoid them altogether,” says Yang. “While it’s not a replacement for meds, I recommend this helmet to be used in conjunction with these treatments. It’s safe, easy, and noninvasive.”

Red-light therapy helps stimulate hair follicles, increase blood flow, and improve the overall condition of your scalp. The only catch with this helmet is that it must be used consistently to see results, and it can take up to six months to see reduced shedding and growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What I love about this helmet is that it is wireless, so you’re not stuck sitting next to an outlet,” says Yang, pointing out that this device also features Bluetooth speakers. “It comes in two sizes to ensure the best fit for optimal coverage, and the helmet extends down the back of the head to cover the entire scalp.”

CurrentBody $ 860 Currentbody LED Light Therapy Hair Loss Helmet Shop Now CurrentBody

7. Clara Red Light Therapy Wand ($39, Shop Now)

This wand is not only the most budget-friendly red light device on this list, but it also helps to sculpt your face while you glide.

“What I love about Clara’s red-light wand is that it brings next-level results into your daily routine,” explains Dr. Geeta Yadav, a board-certified dermatologist in Toronto and the founder of Facet Dermatology. “It’s an easy, consistent way to improve tone and texture without downtime, and a safe, effective complement to any skincare regimen.”

The wand has six settings that combine red, infrared, and blue lights, and vibration therapy, along with a 10-minute timer to keep track of your treatment, so it’s easy to switch between settings during treatment. This targeted treatment helps boost collagen production, improve circulation, and enhance the absorption of skincare products, says Yadav, leaving skin more hydrated, smoother, and firmer over time.

Clara $ 39 Clara Red Light Therapy Wand Shop Now Clara