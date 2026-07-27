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'FANGIRL-ING'

Rarely Seen ’70s Child Star Makes Surprise Appearance

The retired actress popped up in a selfie with the daughter of Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson.

Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker
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FAMILY - Kristy McNichol Gallery - Shoot Date: April 5, 1978. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) KRISTY MCNICHOL

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Late 1970s and early ‘80s teen idol Kristy McNichol delighted fans with a surprise appearance in a singer’s selfie.

The Family star announced her retirement from acting in 2001 at just 38 and has rarely been photographed since. But on July 20, the now-63-year-old was captured in a selfie by singer Carnie Wilson, who posted it to Facebook.

“Totally fangirling!!!” Wilson, the eldest daughter of Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson and a member of pop group Wilson Phillips, began her caption.

Carnie Wilson (on the right) posted a rare photo with Kristy McNichol on Facebook.

Carnie Wilson (on the right) posted a rare photo with Kristy McNichol on Facebook.

Instagram/Carnie Wilson

She continued, “Kris (Kristy McNichol) was a part of my youth. I adored her in her movies… Especially Little Darlings and The End.”

Wilson, 58, shared with McNichol how meaningful her movies are to her and her best friend. “We were JUST TALKING ABOUT HER… and how special she is,” she wrote, describing her as a “gracious sweetie.”

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Adding, “She sure is loved.”

of the band Wilson Phillips pose during TV Guide's TCA Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Carnie Wilson, middle, considers herself a big fan of Kristy McNichol. Pictured here with her sisters and Wilson Phillips bandmates, Chynna Phillips and Wendy Wilson, in 2012.

Jonathan Alcorn/REUTERS

The post gained 28,000 likes and over a thousand comments, with people reminiscing about their favorite movies and shows by McNichol.

McNichol was a child star, appearing in commercials and making guest appearances on TV shows before securing her first regular role in Apple’s Way in 1974.

FAMILY - Pilot Gallery - Shoot Date: January 16, 1976. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) L-R: GARY FRANK;KRISTY MCNICHOL;JAMES BRODERICK;SADA THOMPSON;JOHN RUBINSTEIN;ELAYNE HEILVEIL

The cast of "Family" in 1976: Gary Frank, Kristy McNichol, James Broderick, Sada Thompson, John Rubinstein, and Elayne Heilveil.

Disney General Entertainment/ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images

After joining Family in 1976, she won two Emmy Awards for her performance as teen Letitia “Buddy” Lawrence.

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McNichol starred in over 30 TV shows and movies before she decided to retire.

NEW YORK, NY - CIRCA 1981: Brooke Shields (R) and Kristy McNichol circa 1981 in New York City. (Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/IMAGES/Getty Images)

Kristy McNichol and Brooke Shields were some of the most admired actresses among teenagers in the early '80s. Pictured here circa 1981.

Sonia Moskowitz/Images Press/Getty Images

McNichol was considered one of the biggest teen idols of the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, together with actress Brooke Shields.

“Every guy wanted to date her, every girl wanted to be her,” read one of the top comments under the Facebook post.

LOS ANGELES, CA - CIRCA 1978: Scott Baio and Kristy McNichol circa 1978 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Saxon/IMAGES/Getty Images)

Kristy McNichol was a teen idol. Pictured here with actor Scott Baio circa 1978.

Saxon/Images Press/Getty Images

One person wrote, “Back in the late ’70s this [12-year-old] boy would cut out pictures of Kristy from Teen Beat magazine and plaster them all over my bedroom wall!”

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Many commenters also pointed out how great McNichol looked in 2026.

One person wrote, “She’s not aging,” while another added, “She still looks as pretty as she did then!”

American actress Kristy McNichol holding the Emmy award she won for her performance in the drama series 'Family', Pasadena, California, September 9th 1979. (Photo by UPI/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

Kristy McNichol won two Emmy Awards for her performance in the drama series “Family.” She won the first one in 1977 and the second, pictured here, in 1979.

UPI/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

In 2014, McNichol shared the reasons behind her decision to retire with People.

“I was on the big stage between ages 8 and 30. I left show business for a variety of reasons, but a big one was my interest in learning what else there is in life,” she said.

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Although McNichol did not completely deny the possibility of one day getting back into acting, she described her post-acting life as “so good.”

“My home life is happy and serene. I love singing. I also enjoy traveling and seeing the world,” she said, adding, “One of my favorite stops is Hawaii. I like everything about it and may eventually move there part-time.”

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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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