Lifestyle BALD STATEMENTS John Cena, 49, Reveals Results of Second Hair Transplant The wrestling legend also revealed the ultimate test of a great hair procedure. Kylie Cooper/Reuters;Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

John Cena revealed why he decided to undergo over 21 hours of hair transplant surgery.

The 49-year-old action star and retired professional wrestler underwent his second hair transplant in 2026, just 15 months after his first.

On Saturday, at San Diego Comic-Con, Cena told People about his choice to undergo the second surgery.

“My first operation was 13 and a half hours. The second one was eight hours,” the Peacemaker actor, who showed up at the convention with a shaved head, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Cena with his current buzzcut in San Diego, California, on July 25, 2026. Katie Jones/Variety via Getty Images

“The objective is to get more hair, and this was the best way to do it,” Cena said.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

He underwent his first hair transplant in November 2024 with Atlanta-based plastic surgeon Dr. Ken Anderson.

“I love the guy. He’s totally changed my life,” Cena said now, branding his doctor “a master.”

Still, the 17-time world champion wrestler decided to visit Dr. Anderson again with a minor request.

John Cena revealed he had undergone his second hair transplant when he posted a photo on Facebook with plastic surgeon Dr. Ken Anderson. John Cena/Facebook

“I went back to him like, ‘Man, you did great. I have this one small, small, small spot. Can you do it?’ He’s like, ‘I can. My best results are—if you’re bold enough to shave your head, I can keep the follicles,’” he recalled of their conversation.

Cena’s hair transplants were performed with the follicular unit extraction technique, also known as an FUE hair transplant. It is one of the main techniques used for hair transplants.

With the FUE technique, the surgeon harvests individual healthy hair follicles and plants them in the desired area, leaving tiny individual scars.

Another popular option is follicular unit transplantation, or FUT, where the surgeon harvests hair follicles by removing a strip of scalp. This technique leaves a linear scar that can be covered with hair.

John Cena was first prompted to take action with his hair when he saw fans holding up signs that joked about him being bald. Pictured here during a fight with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in April 2024. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

“I’m rocking this hair thing with the promise that he’s working,” Cena explained his current, shaved look. “I have full trust and faith in him with this process.”

In August 2025, he revealed that his desire to undergo his first surgery was prompted by fans in the audience of his wrestling matches.

“I saw their signs that said ‘The Bald John Cena.’ They pushed me into going to see what my options were,” he told People.

Cena said that the decision to undergo surgery was life-changing, and even helped his acting career.

“A different hairstyle can identify a part that can get me more work, do the thing I love to do,” he said.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 47 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog