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SOMETHING BORROWED, SOMETHING BLUE

Model, 61, Wears Silver Wedding Gown That Matches Her Gray Hair

The legendary supermodel has inspired thousands of women to embrace their own grays.

Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker
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Model Paulina Porizkova wears a black long-sleeve, off-the-shoulder gown. Her gray hair is pulled back and she's wearing red lipstick.

Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Estée Lauder

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova married television writer Jeff Greenstein in Italy, wearing an unconventional bridal color that beautifully complemented her silver hair and radiant skin.

Surrounded by friends and family, Porizkova, 61, wed Greenstein, 62, in Villa Crespi in Orta San Giulio on July 3. The couple met on a dating app in January 2023 and had their first date in Hotel Chelsea in New York City a month later, immediately becoming inseparable.

Greenstein proposed in the summer of 2025, and the two began planning their dream wedding.

On Wednesday, Porizkova revealed to Vogue why she chose not to wear white on her big day.

Paulina Porizkova and Jeff Greenstein at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles in January 2026.

Paulina Porizkova and Jeff Greenstein at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles in January 2026.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Estée Lauder

The Czechoslovakian supermodel, who was previously married to the late singer Ric Ocasek of The Cars, said the choice had more to do with her career than with any tradition.

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“Not, as you might think, because of the virginal connotations,” she said of her choice. “More because I’d worn so many white bridal gowns as a model.”

Porizkova, who posed for her first Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover at only 18 and, in the decades that followed, graced the magazine’s pages 10 more times, often modeled for bridal magazines throughout her career.

Paulina Porizkova and Jeff Greenstein on their wedding day.

Paulina Porizkova and Jeff Greenstein celebrated on their wedding day with friends and family. This photo, snapped by screenwriter Gabe Sachs, shows the happy couple surrounded by loved ones for the joyous occasion.

Courtesy of Gabe Sachs

“I wanted the color to be sort of a not color,“ she told Vogue, adding, “Something ineffable and elusive, so you couldn’t say ‘she wore a yellow dress’ or ‘she wore a pink dress.’”

To achieve her dream look, Porizkova opted to have her dress custom-made.

Paulina Porizkova began her modeling career at only 15. Here posing in Vogue in 1989.

Paulina Porizkova began her modeling career at only 15. Here posing in Vogue in 1989.

Arthur Elgort/Conde Nast via Getty Images

“I knew I wanted a dress made from scratch; not something off the rack,” she said, adding that she also wanted a dress that would move “like water” around her.

Porizkova knew the perfect haute couture atelier to make her dreams come true: New York-based House of Gilles.

Porizkova’s wedding dress inspiration came from Lauren Hutton’s 1975 Oscars’ gown and Grace Kelly’s ”To Catch a Thief” dress.

Porizkova’s wedding dress inspiration came from Lauren Hutton’s 1975 Oscars gown and Grace Kelly’s ”To Catch a Thief” dress.

Michael Montfort/Getty Images;IMDb/Paramount Pictures

She gave the brand’s founders, father-daughter duo Gilles Mendel and Chloe Mendel Corgan, photos for inspiration.

One of the inspiration photos was of Lauren Hutton at the 1975 Oscars. The actress wore a rainbow-colored Halston gown with a deep neckline.

The other photo was of Grace Kelly’s legendary blue To Catch a Thief gown.

Both dresses were airy with cinched waists, and that is just what Porizkova got: a plunging A-line dress that moved like water.

The color artfully complemented her soft, silver hair. By openly embracing her grays—among other effects of aging—Porizkova has inspired confidence in countless women among her 2 million Instagram followers.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 3: Paulina Porizkova and Jeff Greenstein attend the Estée Lauder and Harrods Dinner Celebrating Beauty at Every Age on November 3, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Estée Lauder)

Jeff Greenstein admitted that he did not own any suits when he first met Paulina Porizkova in 2023.

Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Estée Lauder

The groom said that he struggled a bit more with his wedding attire choices.

“When Paulina met me, I typically wore the comedy writer’s uniform, jeans, and logo T-shirts. I’m not even sure I owned a decent suit,” Greenstein said.

He enlisted stylist Sean Spellman’s help and opted for a custom-made blue suit.

“Wearing wool in 90-degree heat seemed insane to me, but [Spellman] was right,” he said, adding, “It looked crisp, sharp, and classy.”

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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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