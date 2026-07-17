Lifestyle SOMETHING BORROWED, SOMETHING BLUE Model, 61, Wears Silver Wedding Gown That Matches Her Gray Hair The legendary supermodel has inspired thousands of women to embrace their own grays. Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Estée Lauder

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova married television writer Jeff Greenstein in Italy, wearing an unconventional bridal color that beautifully complemented her silver hair and radiant skin.

Surrounded by friends and family, Porizkova, 61, wed Greenstein, 62, in Villa Crespi in Orta San Giulio on July 3. The couple met on a dating app in January 2023 and had their first date in Hotel Chelsea in New York City a month later, immediately becoming inseparable.

Greenstein proposed in the summer of 2025, and the two began planning their dream wedding.

On Wednesday, Porizkova revealed to Vogue why she chose not to wear white on her big day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paulina Porizkova and Jeff Greenstein at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles in January 2026. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Estée Lauder

The Czechoslovakian supermodel, who was previously married to the late singer Ric Ocasek of The Cars, said the choice had more to do with her career than with any tradition.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“Not, as you might think, because of the virginal connotations,” she said of her choice. “More because I’d worn so many white bridal gowns as a model.”

Porizkova, who posed for her first Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover at only 18 and, in the decades that followed, graced the magazine’s pages 10 more times, often modeled for bridal magazines throughout her career.

Paulina Porizkova and Jeff Greenstein celebrated on their wedding day with friends and family. This photo, snapped by screenwriter Gabe Sachs, shows the happy couple surrounded by loved ones for the joyous occasion. Courtesy of Gabe Sachs

“I wanted the color to be sort of a not color,“ she told Vogue, adding, “Something ineffable and elusive, so you couldn’t say ‘she wore a yellow dress’ or ‘she wore a pink dress.’”

To achieve her dream look, Porizkova opted to have her dress custom-made.

Paulina Porizkova began her modeling career at only 15. Here posing in Vogue in 1989. Arthur Elgort/Conde Nast via Getty Images

“I knew I wanted a dress made from scratch; not something off the rack,” she said, adding that she also wanted a dress that would move “like water” around her.

Porizkova knew the perfect haute couture atelier to make her dreams come true: New York-based House of Gilles.

Porizkova’s wedding dress inspiration came from Lauren Hutton’s 1975 Oscars gown and Grace Kelly’s ”To Catch a Thief” dress. Michael Montfort/Getty Images;IMDb/Paramount Pictures

She gave the brand’s founders, father-daughter duo Gilles Mendel and Chloe Mendel Corgan, photos for inspiration.

One of the inspiration photos was of Lauren Hutton at the 1975 Oscars. The actress wore a rainbow-colored Halston gown with a deep neckline.

The other photo was of Grace Kelly’s legendary blue To Catch a Thief gown.

Both dresses were airy with cinched waists, and that is just what Porizkova got: a plunging A-line dress that moved like water.

The color artfully complemented her soft, silver hair. By openly embracing her grays—among other effects of aging—Porizkova has inspired confidence in countless women among her 2 million Instagram followers.

Jeff Greenstein admitted that he did not own any suits when he first met Paulina Porizkova in 2023. Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Estée Lauder

The groom said that he struggled a bit more with his wedding attire choices.

“When Paulina met me, I typically wore the comedy writer’s uniform, jeans, and logo T-shirts. I’m not even sure I owned a decent suit,” Greenstein said.

He enlisted stylist Sean Spellman’s help and opted for a custom-made blue suit.

“Wearing wool in 90-degree heat seemed insane to me, but [Spellman] was right,” he said, adding, “It looked crisp, sharp, and classy.”

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 47 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog