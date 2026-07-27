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‘CHECK OUT THE IRONY’

Music Legend, 83, Shares the Painful Reason She’s Avoided Photos for 7 Years

The Grammy-winning artist was last photographed at an event in 2019.

Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker
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UNITED STATES - JANUARY 01: Photo of Carly SIMON; Record Company photo-shoot (Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns)

Richard E. Aaron/Redferns via Getty Images

“You’re So Vain” singer Carly Simon revealed why she has not been photographed in public since 2019.

On Monday, the 83-year-old Grammy and Golden Globe winner shared that she had been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma on her face in a statement obtained by People.

Basal cell carcinoma is the most typical type of skin cancer, most commonly caused by sun exposure. It is often located on the face or the neck, and can take different forms, commonly looking like a skin-colored, pink, brown, or black bump, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Simon underwent a successful skin cancer surgery, but she was left with side effects that altered how she felt about herself.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: Carly Simon visits SiriusXM Studios on October 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

The latest available photo of Carly Simon was from her visit to SiriusXM Studios on October 23, 2019, in New York City.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

“The cancer was removed, but the surgery affected my appearance and made me more self-conscious about being seen in public,” the New York City-born singer-songwriter wrote.

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Continuing, “I have always been more critical of my appearance than anyone else could possibly imagine (check out the irony of having written ‘You’re So Vain.’), and this gave my inner critic quite a lot of new material.”

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Around the time of her skin cancer surgery, Simon was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disorder that progresses over time. The symptoms may include tremor, stiff muscles, and slower movement, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Singer Carly Simon performs one of the songs from her new compact disc, "Film Noir," during a "Salute to Film Noir" organized by American Movie Classics in support of film preservation on September 25 in Los Angeles. Lauren Bacall, Kirk Doulgas and director Billy Wilder were honoured for their contributions to the art of film. Film Noir is a genre of films that are dark, somber and pessimistic. The evening's program will be telecast on the cable channel American Movie Classics October 5. FILM NOIR

Carly Simon gained international fame after the release of her 1972 album “No Secrets.” Pictured here on stage in 1997.

Fred Prouser/Reuters

“Between my mobility issues, the Parkinson’s diagnosis, the surgery, and the emotional effects of it all, withdrawing from public view was the most palatable reaction,” the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer wrote.

Adding, “Some days I’m so tired I can’t get the day moving at all.”

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Simon first noticed issues with her knees as well as one of her hips, and underwent three joint replacement surgeries.

“But my mobility continued to worsen. I had trouble standing up from low chairs and deep couches without someone offering me an arm,” Simon wrote.

Singer-songwriter Carly Simon arrives at the 29th Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Hollywood, California April 18, 2012. The awards are given out by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers. REUTERS/Jason Redmond (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Carly Simon said she grew insecure about her looks after undergoing facial surgery to treat cancer. Pictured here in Hollywood, California in 2012.

Jason Redmond/Reuters

Simon added, “Eventually, there were periods when I could not walk without considerable help.”

Although there is no existing cure for Parkinson’s, Simon began treatment and is taking medicine which can help with her symptoms.

perform onstage during the "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives" Premiere Concert during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Radio City Music Hall on April 19, 2017 in New York City.

Carly Simon’s latest public performance was in 2018. Pictured here on stage at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City in 2017.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Even while steering away from the spotlight, Simon kept working.

She will release her next album, Comes in Waves, on Aug. 14—17 years after releasing her latest, Never Been Gone, in 2009.

“These days I move more slowly, I lean on others more than I once did, and I have learned to accept that every day will look a little different,” Simon wrote, continuing, “But I am still very much here.”

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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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