‘Real Housewives’ Star Shares Brutal Plastic Surgery Photos
A reality star gave a bruised yet cheerful peek behind the curtain of post-GLP-1 celebrity plastic surgery.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs, 58, shared graphic pictures of her latest cosmetic enhancements on Instagram. This “subtle upgrade” included a rhinoplasty, a fat transfer, and stem cell therapy.
The “after” images aren’t for the faint of heart, featuring a nasal cast and deep, painful-looking bruises beneath both of her eyes and along her lower jawline. She opted for a wide-brimmed hat and oversized sunglasses to disguise her face.
Across each of the photos, which document Josephs’s face before and after her surgeries, is a written description or comment.
Get a First Look
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
“I’ve got some balls to walk around Beverly Hills like this,” she wrote on one mirror selfie with a laughing emoji. Across another image in the carousel, she wrote, “Scaring children at the pool.”
The caption of the post itself reads, “No one wants a droopy tip… some might call it a rhinoplasty, I call it a ‘nasal rejuvenation.’”
She continued, “As I got older my tip started to droop as I smiled and I was really unhappy about it. When I was younger I never disliked my nose and could never imagine doing a nose job but with age the cartilage in my nose didn’t support my tip and it emphasized a slight bump in my nose also. Every photo of me I really noticed it and it bothered me.”
According to Josephs, she visited Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie for a “slight tweak.”
“Now my face so perfectly and no one can quite put their finger on why… not even my family members!" she wrote. “I am a huge advocate for doing what makes YOU happy and feel your best. Thank you Dr. Motykie for this subtle upgrade, it made such a huge difference to me.”
According to an interview with NewBeauty, the reality star sought out the enhancements after noticing changes in her face—including a more hollow appearance—following her GLP-1-related weight loss.
“I was one of the first to go on a GLP-1,” she told the outlet.
Rapid weight loss from GLP-1s can lead to a gaunt appearance, sometimes called the “Ozempic face.”
She wondered whether the changes in her nose were due to her weight loss, too.
“I started noticing in all my photos that the tip of my nose was drooping, and I was like, what is going on? I don’t know if it was because I lost weight, or whatever it was, but my nose tip was drooping. It was looking crazy,” she said.
Josephs told NewBeauty that she visited multiple surgeons for consultations, but it took a while to find one who shared her vision. She even said one suggested that her nose was “masculine” and that she should undergo a dramatic transformation. “I was like, ‘nonsense’. The virtual after photos didn’t look like me at all.”
She chose Dr. Motykie because he was “straightforward” with her. “He told me I didn’t need much, just a small adjustment.”
In the comments of her post, Dr. Motykie detailed that he had performed “a closed (scarless) finesse rhinoplasty to subtly support the nasal tip and refine the profile, along with Stellar fat grafting and stem cell therapy to restore facial volume and support healing.”
Stellar fat grafting included injecting her own fat into her face to increase volume, mimicking the plumpness our skin tends to have when we’re younger.
Josephs recovered in the Beverly Hills Hotel. To help with the bruising, she underwent red light therapy and laser treatments a week after the surgery.
She said the goal was not to look different, and the results were just as subtle as she wanted.
“It’s like using FaceApp to make the tiniest tweak. It was so slight that my kids didn’t even know I did it,” she told the outlet.
Josephs said that at BravoCon in November, fans complimented her without being able to tell what exactly she had done: “Everyone kept saying, ‘Your skin looks great. Your face looks great. What’s different?’”
Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35.
AnnualSave 48%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
AnnualSave 48%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in
Login dialog