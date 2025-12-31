Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Many plastic surgery patients prefer to fly under the radar with their enhancements, hoping their loved ones won’t ask questions. But one woman’s open documentation of her rhinoplasty journey captivated millions of social media users this year, culminating in 15 million viewers tuning in for the dramatic unveiling of her second nose job.

Indy Clinton, 28, an Australian-based influencer who describes herself as a “sleep-deprived mum but also TikTok creator of the year,” underwent two rhinoplasty procedures in 2025. This month, she posted a 29-second video of her emotional reaction to the results of the second surgery.

The video, which consists of two clips taken several months apart, shows the dramatic difference between Clinton’s reactions to her first and second nose jobs. In the first, taken after the cast from her first surgery was removed in March 2025, Clinton looks shocked and on the verge of tears.

In the second clip, taken in December after the removal of her second nose job’s cast, Clinton’s response is shock, but with an entirely different tone. This time, she expresses gratitude, awe, and satisfaction upon seeing her new profile.

“Dr George Marcells, I am forever grateful,” she wrote in the post’s caption, nodding to the Bondi-based surgeon responsible for her new nose.

Since Clinton posted the TikTok video on December 21, it has racked up 15.7 million views—a staggering number, even for an influencer with 2.1 million followers on the platform.

The influencer first underwent a rhinoplasty in March of this year, an experience she says gave her PTSD. In a video posted December 10, she says, “I had a rhinoplasty that resulted in an outcome that I didn’t want or ask for, or even sign off on, which has resulted in, I guess, I can’t breathe through my nose anymore.”

The influencer then tries breathing through her nostrils to demonstrate how both collapse inward when she breathes.

Clinton went on to say that to fix the issues from the first surgery, the doctor would “have to reconstruct my nose now,” which she found terrifying. “It’s a four-hour surgery, and we have to get cartilage from my rib to support my nose again,” she added.

Australian outlets reported that the influencer sparked controversy earlier this month by initially putting her nose job results behind a paywall on TikTok.

On the left, Indy Clinton in November 2024, before her rhinoplasty; on the right, Clinton in November 2025, after her second surgery. Getty Images

Clinton has a subscriber-only community on TikTok where subscribers can pay $72 USD (discounted from $80 USD) to access 12 subscriber-only posts and videos, one of which is edited with the words “nose job reveal.”

Commenters on her viral reveal video chided her for paying to keep the initial results private, only to make them public subsequently.

“Those who had to pay $100+ to see it, and now we get to see it for free 😂,” one person commented, likely referring to the cost in Australian dollars. ($72 USD is equivalent to $108 AUD.)

As of December 31, Indy Clinton has 104 paid subscribers. Instagram

Clinton responded that paid subscribers have access to a “story time” that her free fans don’t.

Her profile shows that, as of December 31, just 104 of the 2.1 million subscribers have opted in to her paid community. Still, even at the discounted rate, this means she’s making approximately $7,488 per month—not bad, especially considering how pricey these plastic surgery procedures can be.