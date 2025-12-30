Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Just five years ago, celebrities’ plastic surgery procedures were the subject of speculation—never confirmation. A-listers rarely admitted to their alterations, even when the differences between before-and-after photos seemed blatantly obvious to the most untrained eye. But as the popularity of treatments grew, this taboo has become a thing of the past, and more famous faces than ever now reveal the secrets behind their, well, famous faces.

In 2025, we witnessed a significant influx of these confessions, often announced on social platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Terry Dubrow, a board-certified plastic surgeon and longtime star of E!’s Botched, credits the women of the Kardashian-Jenner family for this shift. “They completely moved the needle towards full transparency,” Dubrow previously told The Looker. While this openness is undoubtedly welcome, Dubrow warns against a lackadaisical approach to surgical treatments. “It’s a double-edged sword, because plastic surgery is still surgery,” he said. “It still has the same risks and complications.”

While facial fillers and Botox are not technically plastic surgery procedures, they are transformative cosmetic treatments, and often serve as a sort of “gateway” into more invasive procedures—an impermanent way for patients to test the waters before committing to more major changes. As such, this list includes all the jab-dispensed treatments that celebrities have admitted to receiving this year.

Of all the nips, tucks, and treatments in 2025, these celebrities’ procedures were the biggest and buzziest.

Barbara Corcoran’s complete plastic surgery and injectable rundown

Barbara Corcoran at A24's 'Marty Supreme' premiere in New York City on December 16, 2025. Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

In July, the Shark Tank star and real estate mogul provided a comprehensive guide to the injections, incisions, prods, and peels she typically undergoes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Heard the cool kids were sharing their plastic surgery secrets,” Corcoran, 76, wrote on her Instagram. In the image she posted, Corcoran pointed to a plethora of facial features and body parts she diligently maintains via surgical and nonsurgical treatments. This rundown included three facelifts, professional in-office teeth-whitening treatments, quarterly filler injections, and a neck lift, among others.

Simone Biles’s breast augmentation and eyelift reveal

Gymnast Simone Biles attends the ESPY Awards on July 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The most decorated Olympic gymnast of all time shocked fans when she announced she had undergone multiple plastic surgeries. Biles, 28, made the big reveal on TikTok in a “things you don’t know about me” video, where she challenged viewers to guess her specific procedures. One eagle-eyed user correctly stated that Biles had undergone breast augmentation and a lower blepharoplasty, more commonly known as an eyelift, citing her “eye bags” as the reason for her decision.

John Cena’s highly satisfied hair transplant

John Cena in New York City on August 11, 2025. MEGA/GC Images

John Cena, 48, shared that he underwent a hair transplant after fans’ comments about his rapidly thinning strands got to him. The WWE wrestler and Peacemaker star told People magazine in August that his only regret is not having undergone the procedure 10 years earlier. “I thought I was alone, but seven or eight out of 10 [men] suffer from thinning or baldness,” he said.

While onlookers’ criticism may have hit a nerve for Cena in the past, he is far less bothered by outside negativity nowadays. “If somebody’s going to sweat me for [my hair transplant], I don’t think there’s any shame in that. It completely changed the course of my life,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kris Jenner’s jaw-dropping facelift

Kris Jenner at the YES Scholars Gala in Bel Air, California, on September 4, 2025. Robin L Marshall/Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Unless you’ve been hanging out under a rock for the last year, you have undoubtedly seen the mega-transformation that was Kris Jenner’s 2025 dramatic facelift, which made its worldwide debut at the multimillion-dollar summer Venice wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to Jenner’s friend Lauren Sánchez, who fielded her own plastic surgery rumors in the lead-up to the union.

Beyond the head-turning results, Jenner’s transparency about her plastic surgery made the makeover even more buzzworthy. “I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh,” she told Vogue Arabia, referring to the procedure she underwent in 2011.

In 2025, Jenner also admitted which of her facial features hadn’t been altered—not yet, at least. In an episode of The Kardashians, Jenner said her nose is “probably the only thing on my face that’s real.”

Kylie Jenner’s transparency about her breast implants

Kylie Jenner attends the 2025 Met Gala on May 5, 2025, in New York City. Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

When she wasn’t causing a mild uproar with her off-white wedding guest looks, Kylie Jenner was undergoing high-end augmentation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the summer, the 28-year-old reality star shared candid details of her past plastic surgery. After beauty influencer Rachel Leary posted an open request to Jenner to share the particulars of her breast augmentation, Jenner offered a candid response that included the size, shape, and composition of her implants, writing, “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!!”

This move signaled a cultural shift toward celebrities openly discussing their specific procedures, rather than waiting for third parties to speculate (often incorrectly) about them.

Martha Stewart’s precision-placed Botox and collagen injections

Martha Stewart attends the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards on November 6, 2023. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

At 84, Martha Stewart still looks as radiant as the florals in her perfectly arranged centerpieces. While the lifestyle mogul cites her own skincare line, Elm Biosciences, as a contributing factor, she also admitted to getting Hollywood’s favorite anti-aging treatment: Botox.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Stewart said, “I only do Botox here,” while pointing to her chin and neck. “I do what I call touch-ups,” she added. “So, a little filler. We’ve been working with a little collagen in my cheeks.”

Andy Cohen’s change of heart toward Botox

Andy Cohen appears on SiriusXM's 'Andy Cohen Live' on November 3, 2025, in New York City. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for SiriusXM

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2025, we saw celebrities who previously promised to avoid plastic surgery and injectables switch their stances, including Bravo host (and New Year’s Eve party powerhouse) Andy Cohen.

Cohen, 57, stated in a 2024 episode of the How to Fail podcast that he had never undergone an injectable or surgical treatment—even when the late Joan Rivers “begged” him to get Botox. "Every guy that I know who’s hosting a TV show, mainly all of them are younger than me or about my age,“ he said at the time. ”They all have had Botox. I look at their foreheads. I’m like, ‘Your forehead does not move.’"

In March, however, the Watch What Happens Live host reversed course, revealing during the season 11 reunion of Bravo’s Married to Medicine that he finally got Botox treatments for the first time. “I just got it for the first time in my life,” he said. “About a month ago, they gave me a little.”

Brooks Nader’s controversial rhinoplasty

Brooks Nader attends the 2025 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

While some celebrities reported receiving positive feedback from fans, Sports Illustrated model and reality star Brooks Nader admitted she’s gotten criticism over a surgical change she made—and, unfortunately, it’s front and center on her face.

In an interview with Bustle in November, Nader, 28, shared her wide-ranging beauty regimen, which includes “countless” injectables, a “Nefertiti” neck lift (where Botox injections are administered to the neck area to achieve a more defined jawline), and salmon sperm facials.

While Nader seems pleased with most of her past treatments, she told the outlet that her rhinoplasty has yielded comparisons to one specific celebrity. “People say I look like Michael Jackson,” she said of her nose job.