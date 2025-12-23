This Man’s Drastic $75K Jawline Transformation Is, Well, Jaw-Dropping

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Good genes often run in the family, the saying goes. But when your nephew is a plastic surgeon, you might be able to ‘inherit’ your apprearance in a very different way.

So when David, 63, wanted a makeover, he saw his nephew Dr. Daniel Gould, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Los Angeles, California, for a two-procedure transformation.

Gould posted the stunning finished look on Instagram.

“He felt like his face and neck didn’t match his body,” said Gould of his uncle. David had been a gym buff his whole life, but had started weight loss medication to improve his cardiac risk profile.

And after losing 30 lbs, David wanted to address the loose skin around his neck.

Gould addressed his uncle’s concerns of sagging with two separate procedures. First up, a quad blepharoplasty with fat repositioning, CO2 skin laser, and nano and structural fat to the face.

The second procedure was performed three months later. It included a reset deep-plane face and neck lift with deep gland reduction, platysmaplasty, anterior digastric reduction, laryngeal setback, crevasse inset, fat transfer to the face, and CO2 laser.

While most of the time Gould said he would do the two procedures in one, his uncle wanted to wait it out for personal reasons. “Even though he’s my uncle, he wasn’t fully convinced about a reset lift until after his [blepharoplasty]” Gould said. Splitting the procedures up also made more sense for David’s schedule and the time he could take off work for recovery.

“Guys sometimes want to take it slow,” said Gould, who added that an added benefit of that is that taking it slower can mean stealthier, less-detectable results.

Combined, the work came to an estimated $75,000. (Of course, David got a sizable friends-and-family discount.)

David's jawline before and after. Front view Dr. Daniel Gould

An added complication to David’s makeover, however, was the fact that he is bald. Hair can help hide surgical scars, so a lack of hair means the surgery has to look as seamless as possible.

Gould said he hears this concern all the time from male patients: “I want to look natural. I don’t want visible scars.”

David's jawline before and after. Side view Dr. Daniel Gould

Gould emphasizes that good neck work can be crucial to an age-defying makeover—it can help define the result and improve definition. Results can be further enhanced with “tasteful” fat transfer and CO2 laser treatments, both of which David opted to include in his package.

Gould’s Instagram post of David was taken just 2.5 weeks post-op; complete healing won’t be until he’s more than six months out. Still, commenters are already joking that David went from being Gould’s uncle to his cousin.