 Skip to main content
Lifestyle
UPPER JABS

Did This Reality Star’s Botox Really Make Her ‘Uglier’?

She now shuns the popular treatment, stating that a crucial mistake led to “messed up” results.

Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker
Published
Updated
Paige DeSorbo at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)

Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images

Summer House star Paige DeSorbo expressed regret over getting Botox after the placement of her jabs left her with “messed up” results.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get Botox ever again for the rest of my life,” DeSorbo, 33, said on her Giggly Squad podcast, admitting she “went overboard” with the injections.

The influencer with over two million followers and a Netflix show in the making waited until she was 33 to try the muscle-relaxing neurotoxin for the first time.

Paige DeSorbo in New York City before Botox in May 2025.

Paige DeSorbo in New York City before Botox in May 2025.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

During her appointment, DeSorbo received Botox on her forehead and chin, and along her outer eyes to minimize the appearance of crow’s-feet wrinkles.

Get a First Look

Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker

By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Her co-host, comedian Hannah Berner, 34, said DeSorbo loved the initial results.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow in Los Angeles, 1995.
unfriendly jabs

‘Friends’ Star Swears Off Botox After Unusual Side Effects

Roosa Rahkonen

But when DeSorbo got “a little bit more” Botox on her forehead and chin in January, three months after her initial appointment, she was not pleased with the results.

Paige DeSorbo at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2026 collection show during New York Fashion Week in February 2026.

Paige DeSorbo at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2026 collection show during New York Fashion Week in February 2026.

Angelina Katsanis/Reuters

DeSorbo said the chin Botox “messed up” her mouth.

“It almost made me feel like the shape of my lip changed for some reason, and I hated it,” she explained. “I think it made me uglier.”

Paige DeSorbo on the red carpet of the Actor Awards in Los Angeles in March 2026.

Paige DeSorbo said Botox “messed up” her mouth.

Caroline Brehman/Reuters

Although DeSorbo said the results for her crow’s feet looked great, she thought her overall appearance was worse than before the injections.

Kaley Cuoco attends the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 08, 2025 in West Hollywood, California.
BIG BOTOX THEORY

‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Says Botox Disaster Left Her ‘Frozen'

Roosa Rahkonen

“Sometimes when people have too much Botox, and they smile, and they don’t have crow’s feet, it looks like a horror movie smile,” Berner added in agreement.

Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner at the 2026 iHeartPodcast Awards in Austin in March 2026.

Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner at the 2026 iHeartPodcast Awards in Austin in March 2026.

Mat Hayward/Getty Images for iHeartPodcasts

Botox results typically last between two and six months, depending on a person’s natural metabolism, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Joy Behar poses at the opening night of "My First Ex-Husband" at MMAC Theater on February 6, 2025 in New York City.
TINY TWEAKS

‘The View’ Host, 83, Reveals Her Injectable Secret

Roosa Rahkonen

DeSorbo was hopeful to be back to her “normal face” by the summer.

In the future, the reality star plans to avoid plastic surgeons’ offices and rely on more natural alternatives, such as anti-aging eye cream, at least until she is in her fifties.

Jennifer Garner attends the Apple TV Press Day at Barker Hangar on February 03, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
LINE UP

‘13 Going on 30’ Star Shares Trick for Hiding Forehead Lines

Roosa Rahkonen

“I don’t think anyone could ever convince me to go back and get Botox,” she said. “It just puts such a bad taste in my mouth because it’s like you go to get something, and then you have more problems.”

Paige DeSorbo on the red carpet of the Actor Awards in Los Angeles in March 2026.

Paige DeSorbo on the red carpet of the Actor Awards in Los Angeles in March 2026.

Caroline Brehman/Reuters

DeSorbo encouraged her listeners to be careful with injections. In response to the episode, the comment section was filled with praise for her openness.

One person wrote, “Paige, I love how real you are about injections. Like you, I have vowed to never do it again… after learning the hard way. Such a powerful statement! Cheers to aging with grace."

Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast.

TRENDING NOW