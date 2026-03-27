Lifestyle UPPER JABS Did This Reality Star’s Botox Really Make Her ‘Uglier’? She now shuns the popular treatment, stating that a crucial mistake led to “messed up” results. Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images

Summer House star Paige DeSorbo expressed regret over getting Botox after the placement of her jabs left her with “messed up” results.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get Botox ever again for the rest of my life,” DeSorbo, 33, said on her Giggly Squad podcast, admitting she “went overboard” with the injections.

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The influencer with over two million followers and a Netflix show in the making waited until she was 33 to try the muscle-relaxing neurotoxin for the first time.

Paige DeSorbo in New York City before Botox in May 2025. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

During her appointment, DeSorbo received Botox on her forehead and chin, and along her outer eyes to minimize the appearance of crow’s-feet wrinkles.

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Her co-host, comedian Hannah Berner, 34, said DeSorbo loved the initial results.

But when DeSorbo got “a little bit more” Botox on her forehead and chin in January, three months after her initial appointment, she was not pleased with the results.

Paige DeSorbo at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2026 collection show during New York Fashion Week in February 2026. Angelina Katsanis/Reuters

DeSorbo said the chin Botox “messed up” her mouth.

“It almost made me feel like the shape of my lip changed for some reason, and I hated it,” she explained. “I think it made me uglier.”

Paige DeSorbo said Botox “messed up” her mouth. Caroline Brehman/Reuters

Although DeSorbo said the results for her crow’s feet looked great, she thought her overall appearance was worse than before the injections.

“Sometimes when people have too much Botox, and they smile, and they don’t have crow’s feet, it looks like a horror movie smile,” Berner added in agreement.

Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner at the 2026 iHeartPodcast Awards in Austin in March 2026. Mat Hayward/Getty Images for iHeartPodcasts

Botox results typically last between two and six months, depending on a person’s natural metabolism, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

DeSorbo was hopeful to be back to her “normal face” by the summer.

In the future, the reality star plans to avoid plastic surgeons’ offices and rely on more natural alternatives, such as anti-aging eye cream, at least until she is in her fifties.

“I don’t think anyone could ever convince me to go back and get Botox,” she said. “It just puts such a bad taste in my mouth because it’s like you go to get something, and then you have more problems.”

Paige DeSorbo on the red carpet of the Actor Awards in Los Angeles in March 2026. Caroline Brehman/Reuters

DeSorbo encouraged her listeners to be careful with injections. In response to the episode, the comment section was filled with praise for her openness.

One person wrote, “Paige, I love how real you are about injections. Like you, I have vowed to never do it again… after learning the hard way. Such a powerful statement! Cheers to aging with grace."

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