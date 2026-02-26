‘13 Going on 30’ Star Shares Her Easy Trick for Hiding Forehead Wrinkles
Jennifer Garner famously channeled a 13-year-old going on 30, but the actress is now sharing her tricks and tips for looking more youthful as an adult.
On the Feb. 26 episode of Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast, Garner, 53, told the host that she was not a fan of Botox injections for concealing her forehead wrinkles.
“You said, ‘I like to be able to move my forehead, it’s such a big part of my face,’” Kelce, 33, said.
“Yeah, I did,” the Alias star confirmed. “Of course, I’ve tried Botox and all that.”
Garner continued, “But it takes very little to completely freeze my forehead. And then I just feel so conspicuous, like I’ve got a walking billboard, I might as well get a tattoo of something, you know, across it. It’s horrible. So no, the Botox in the forehead, unfortunately, is not for me.”
Instead, Garner shared another trick for concealing fine lines along the forehead—and it doesn’t require a single jab.
“I have creasy wrinkles. They’re gonna have to just be there. So sometimes I get bangs,” she said, adding, “Women have been doing it forever.”
A sweeping set of fringe has long been viewed as an easy and painless anti-aging tip. It is also relatively inexpensive, though we recommend seeing a professional—investing a little goes a long way to getting the best bang (pun intended) for your buck, and unless you know exactly what you’re doing, it’s best not to DIY a drastic hair move like this.
Garner has worn several styles throughout her acting career, from side-swept curtain bangs to choppy, layered fringe.
Kelce stated that she could not imagine being unable to move her eyebrows when talking with her young children, and Garner agreed.
“Serve and return,” Garner said while nodding, referring to essential back-and-forth interactions between caregivers and children.
Garner shares three children, Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 13, with her ex-husband, actor Ben Affleck, 53.
Garner, however, is unwilling to reject all cosmetic enhancements.
“I do try things. So don’t think that I don’t have something in there, [just] because I haven’t done surgery,” she said, touching her face.
She continued, “Once a year, I go see someone, and I’m like a pincushion.”
Garner did not specify the enhancement, but said it was subtle.
“I can’t really tell the difference after,” Garner admitted. “Because that’s what I’ve noticed: The more you spend on a dermatologist doing a bunch of things to your face, the less you can tell that they’ve done it. And somehow, that’s a good thing. I don’t know why. But I will go pay them so much money to say, ‘I don’t want to see it.’”
She added, “That’s my defiant, ‘Yes, I will do this,’ but I don’t get it done, you know, very often.”
Garner said that all women look beautiful and should be allowed to do “whatever they want to do,” even if the results are not always as desired.
“You can have an ‘oopsie daisy,’ and you can think that you’re going to leave with a forehead that moves. And if for six months your forehead doesn’t move, God bless you, we’re going to look the other way, get some bangs, wear a hat,” she joked.
Although Garner said she had not undergone cosmetic surgeries, she made no promises about any future beauty procedures.
“My kids are like, ‘Mom promise you’ll never get a facelift,’” Garner recalled. “And I say, ‘I am unlikely to rush toward a facelift, and yet, I refuse to make that promise because I am me today. And I don’t know how I’m going to feel.’”
