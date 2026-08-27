FACE VALUE The Odd Reason Facelifts Usually Cost Way More for Men A woman’s cosmetic adjustments can be priced thousands less than her husband’s. The reasons are complicated. Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Plastic surgeons are seeing more men join their wives for his-and-hers facelifts. But why might the man’s procedure often carry a heftier price tag?

“At our practice, a deep plane facelift and neck lift for a male starts at $82K; for a female, it starts at $80K,” Dr. Sachin Parikh, a California-based plastic surgeon at L&P Aesthetics, told The Looker.

Men are increasingly visiting plastic surgeons for cosmetic enhancements, such as facelifts. The Daily Beast/L&P Aesthetics

The few-thousand-dollar difference in starting price is based on multiple physical factors.

“Men typically have thicker skin, denser fibrous tissues, larger facial muscles, and a richer blood supply,” Arizona-based plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Admire, founder of AdmireMD Plastic Surgery + Skin Clinic, listed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This makes the surgery technically more demanding and can lead to longer operating times and the need for more anesthesia.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking “ Sign Up ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Dr. Gina Maccarone, cosmetic surgeon and founder of The Surgeonista in Ohio, added that men bleed more during a facelift and also carry a higher risk of post-operative hematoma, a painful pooling of blood under the skin.

“That translates into more meticulous, time-consuming dissection and careful control of every bleeding point,” she explained. “So the case simply takes longer.”

With men's facelifts, plastic surgeons must consider factors such as thicker skin, heavier bleeding, and beard patterns. The Daily Beast/L&P Aesthetics

But those are not the only reasons behind the price difference: Plastic surgeons also have to consider shorter hairstyles, which men often prefer, as well as beard patterns.

“Shorter hairstyles and facial hair often mean there’s less natural coverage to conceal incision lines,” Dr. Parikh said.

Rather than hiding incisions within the hairline, as is often done with female patients, he hides them close to the ear for male patients.

Dr. Maccarone explained that careless pulling of hair-bearing skin can lead the beard to grow in places where it is not supposed to, like behind the ear.

Because of beard patterns and often shorter hairstyles, plastic surgeons need to hide facelift incisions by the ear for men. Dr. Anthony Admire/The Daily Beast

Dr. Maccarone said the final price still depends on the procedure’s complexity, not the patient’s gender.

“A petite woman with significant laxity and a lot of area to address can absolutely cost more than a man having a limited lower-facelift,” she said.

Another popular procedure among men, neck lifts, can also come with a heftier price tag.

“Men often require a more extensive deep structural neck lift because of thicker tissues, larger muscles, deeper fat deposits, and more prominent submandibular glands,” Dr. Admire told The Looker.

These factors, he said, can add challenge and complexity to the operation, thus increasing the surgery time.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog