Lifestyle LIGHT & AIRY We Tried the New Jones Road Foundation—Here’s Our Honest Review Nine staffers from the Daily Beast tried Jones Road’s coveted new foundation and absolutely loved it. The Looker

The Looker selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Jones Road’s latest launch is a foundation stick especially designed for people who typically prefer liquid foundation.

There’s a dusty belief that all foundation sticks are heavy, dry, and cakey. With its lightweight formula and buildable coverage, Jones Road’s Your Skin Foundation Stick is Bobbi Brown’s evidence against that myth.

It makes sense: Brown, the legendary makeup artist who founded Jones Road in 2020, has long championed natural-looking, comfortable cosmetics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her newest foundation stick, available in 30 shades, launched on Tuesday, and our team was lucky enough to test it out ahead of time.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Below are our honest impressions and reviews, complete with photos.

Cathy loved the formula because it was "dewy without being too shiny." The Looker

Cathy Fenlon, Director of Editorial Production

Shades: Fair Ivory and Porcelain

Cathy says...“I love it! I used the shade Fair Ivory on my forehead and cheeks for extra cover over some redder spots, and Porcelain everywhere else.

“The foundation stick applies smoothly with a nice shimmer; it’s dewy without being too shiny.

“It’s so easy to apply, and I blended it with the same brush I use for the Jones Road Miracle Balm. The stick makes it easy to use on the go."

Sam could wear two shades: Alabaster and Bisque. The Looker

Sam Escobar, Senior Editor of The Looker

Shade: Alabaster

Sam says...“My face usually eats foundation, I swear—most hydrating formulas, especially in warmer months, disappear after a few hours.

“Ultra-heavy matte foundations sometimes last all day, but those options are few and far between; plus, I like matte finishes less as I get older, as they tend to emphasize uneven texture.

Jones Road Beauty $ 38 Jones Road Your Skin Foundation Stick Shop At Jones Road Beauty

“All this is to say: the Jones Road Your Skin Foundation is hydrating, long-lasting, and buildable all at once, making it a standout formula in a crowded market.

“I can wear both the Alabaster and Bisque shades—though I assume I’ll favor Bisque as I spend more time in the sun this summer—and I am thrilled at how beautifully the coverage blends into the rest of my makeup."

Muskaan found her match in the shade Neutral Honey. The Looker

Muskaan Arshad, Breaking News Intern

Shade: Neutral Honey

Muskaan says...“This foundation has become my new go-to.

“It evens out my skin tone and provides the coverage I want with a very skin-like finish. I feel like it gives me the perfect skin without the cakey look that usually comes with medium to full-coverage foundations.

“I highly recommend this product for anyone who doesn’t want too much of a makeup feel or look, but still wants all their blemishes smoothed over.

“I usually dislike when reviews say ‘your skin but better,’ but it’s pretty accurate for this one.”

Mia was surprised how well the foundation also worked for her under-eyes. The Looker

Mia Maguire, Commerce Managing Editor

Shade: Bisque

Mia says...“I layered Your Skin Foundation Stick over Jones Road’s Just Enough Tinted Moisturizer for a little extra glow, and together they made my skin look healthy and fresh without feeling overly dewy or greasy.

“The coverage is also surprisingly buildable. One layer gives you that natural, ‘your skin but better’ effect, but you can easily build it up in areas where you want more coverage without it looking heavy.

“I actually ended up using it under my eyes instead of concealer because I wanted a softer, more natural finish, and I was shocked by how well it worked.

“Most stick foundations tend to settle into my crow’s feet or sit on top of dry patches, but this one melted into my skin seamlessly. It never felt thick or cakey and somehow managed to blur texture and fine lines rather than emphasize them.”

Cailey loved the silky texture that blended easily. The Looker

Cailey Petsch, Health and Beauty Intern

Shade: Warm Linen

Cailey says...“I really enjoyed the buttery texture of the foundation. It was full coverage, but not cakey, and it didn’t feel oily either.

“The Your Skin Foundation Stick had a really silky texture and blended easily. Warm Linen was also my perfect shade.

“I would for sure recommend it to a friend!”

Laura's perfect match was the shade Warm Beige. The Looker

Laura Esposito, Breaking News Reporter

Shade: Warm Beige

Laura says... “The foundation’s sleek stick format makes it easy to take on the go—and it’s so long-lasting that you’ll hardly need to reapply.

“I loved being able to throw it on without worrying about sweating it off. The foundation also blended nicely with my other makeup and applied evenly to my skin with ease.

“It did, however, feel a bit heavy on my face.”

Roosa used the Jones Road Your Skin Foundation Stick in the shade Pale Alabaster. The Looker

Roosa Rahkonen, Beauty and Wellness Reporter

Shade: Pale Alabaster

Roosa says...“I often struggle to find a product that is pale and cool enough for my skin tone, but Pale Alabaster was my perfect match!

“The smooth formula was light on the skin and blended easily, creating a beautiful yet subtle glow. While the result was medium coverage, it was easy to build.

“On the Jones Road website, the Your Skin Foundation Stick is recommended to be applied with fingers or the Jones Road The Face Blending Brush, but it was wonderfully easy to apply with my makeup sponge, too.

“My only note is that, because I struggle with extremely dry skin, I noticed a little patchiness after 10 hours of wear.

“That being said, the product includes great skincare ingredients, such as shea butter and ceramides, to help moisturize the skin.”

Jones Road Beauty $ 38 Jones Road Your Skin Foundation Stick Shop At Jones Road Beauty

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 48 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog