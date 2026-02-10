If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Jones Road has swiftly earned cult-favorite status in an oversaturated beauty landscape, thanks to its inclusive, fuss-free formulas that flatter every skin type, age, and tone. From the innovative Miracle Balm to the filter-like What the Foundation, Bobbi Brown’s sophomore brand focuses on formulas designed to enhance (not mask) the skin.

Although the brand’s complexion products are undoubtedly Jones Road’s hero products, its latest launch reflects the same ethos: accessibility and ease of use, whether you’re a makeup artist or a total novice. Low-maintenance, user-friendly (especially for those of us who seriously struggle with eyeshadow), and fully customizable, the new eyeshadow tticks glide on effortlessly, letting you swipe for subtle definition or build up to a layered statement.

The formula is creamy and densely pigmented while still being buildable, and despite its impressive blendability, it actually stays put. Unlike many cream eyeshadows that smear, transfer, or settle into fine lines, Jones Road’s self-setting eyeshadow sticks are fiercely crease-proof, delivering the staying power of a powder shadow without looking chalky and flat—or overly emollient and greasy.

In fact, I put the new formula to the test over the weekend and got about ten hours of wear time, even with my sensitive, chronically watery eyes.

As someone who’s completely inept at eye makeup (and, honestly, straight-up lazy), I found these sticks surprisingly forgiving. I was genuinely impressed with the look I managed to pull off while applying them at a red light on the way to an event… using nothing but my fingers to build and blend.

Available in eight neutral shades, from creamy beige to deep chocolate, Jones Road’s new eyeshadow sticks are the ultimate mistake-proof formula for any eye look—no brushes, no precision, no skill required.