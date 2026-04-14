Lifestyle 2-IN-1 Jones Road’s New Skincare-Infused Blushing Stick Is the Ultimate Morning Multitasker The buttery, 2-in-1 formula delivers a natural flush for both cheeks and lips, making it the perfect shortcut to a polished, office-ready makeup look in minutes. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Jones Road

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Streamlining my beauty routine is always top of mind—especially on rushed weekday mornings before heading to the office. Enter Jones Road, legendary makeup artist Bobbi Brown’s sophomore beauty brand, celebrated for its fuss-free, age- and shade-inclusive, no-makeup makeup ethos. The brand’s latest drop, the Blushing Stick, is a time-saving 2-in-1 lip-and-cheek hybrid infused with ceramides, delivering customizable pigment and a fresh, radiant finish in just a few swipes.

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In honor of the new launch, Jones Road appointed model Emily DiDonato as its first celebrity ambassador. The newly minted “Chief Blush Officer” created her own exclusive shade, Joy (a muted raspberry hue), that emulates the color of sun-kissed cheeks after a day in the sun, sans UV damage.

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“Joy presents the actual color of joy on my face,” DiDonato said in a press release announcing the Blushing Stick launch. “That beautiful flush you get when you’re experiencing joy—running around with your kids, doing an amazing workout, skiing all day, walking outside with friends.”

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I was lucky enough to get my hands on the Blushing Stick ahead of launch, and the supermodel’s signature shade was one of the three shades I’ve been testing, along with Pretty and Bare (Brown’s personal favorite).

Jones Road Beauty $ 34 Jones Road Blushing Stick Infused with moisture-boosting ceramides, this multitasking lip-and-cheek stick feels (and performs) like skincare. The weightless cream formula is velvety soft, imparting a slight sheen, while the buildable pigment lets you achieve a post-workout flush with a single swipe or add layers for a more opaque finish. Shop At Jones Road Beauty

As a daily blush stick user who’s constantly searching for multitasking products to speed up my morning routine, my expectations were high—and the Blushing Stick surpassed them.

The product felt like butter on the skin, allowing for buildable color and blending seamlessly using just my finger. It was so easy to apply; I could probably do it on the subway without a mirror (though I’d rather not put this to the test). This is not one of those creams that goes on heavy or streaks over your foundation and concealer.

Once it melts into the skin, the formula feels fresh and soothing, thanks to a cocktail of skincare ingredients, including saltwater algae extract, antioxidants, and vitamins. It gives my skin a back-from-vacation glow while keeping my cheeks and lips hydrated.

During the day, I gently swipe the Blushing Stick onto my finger and tap it onto the apples of my cheeks and my lips, pairing it with just sunscreen for a day in the park.

Before and after applying the Jones Road Blushing Stick in shade Pretty on my lips and cheeks. Roosa Rahkonen

For the evening, I layer a few extra swipes with a brush over a full face of makeup for a bolder look. It was equally flattering with both looks, and, for a cream blush, the staying power is pretty impressive.

If you’re looking for a foolproof, all-in-one stick that applies seamlessly whether you’re at home or on the go, Jones Road’s new skincare-powered Blushing Stick delivers effortless color and peak convenience.

MORE JONES ROAD BEAUTY:

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