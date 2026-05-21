Lifestyle GLAM OR GLITCH? Victoria’s Secret Model Debuts ‘Unrecognizable’ New Look Her shocking appearance instantly sparked plastic surgery rumors. Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images

Longtime Victoria’s Secret model Izabel Goulart took one of her trademark supermodel poses on the Cannes red carpet this week—but fans were too distracted by what they claimed was her dramatically different face to pay much attention to the dress.

The Brazilian supermodel hit the Cannes carpet Monday in a shimmering bustier gown with her hair pulled back into an ultra-tight ponytail, a styling choice that immediately sent social media sleuths spiraling into cosmetic-procedure speculation.

Izabel Goulart's taut appearance left critics questioning who they were looking at. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

“Where is Izabel?!?” one commenter wrote beneath Goulart’s post commemorating the event, while others zeroed in on what they believed were noticeably lifted brows and tighter-looking eyes.

One user claimed the 41-year-old model’s look made her appear “shocked and surprised at everything,” while guessing she may have undergone a brow lift.

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Even without the sleek ponytail, critics zeroed in on what they said looks like a brow lift procedure. Gonzalo Fuentes/REUTERS

Not everyone was convinced cosmetic work was to blame. Some fans argued the dramatic appearance could have simply been the result of the severe ponytail, harsh lighting, or heavy Cannes glam.

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Others pointed to makeup-free videos posted by the model and insisted something looked “noticeably” different, insinuating that the aesthetic changes went beyond normal cosmetic tricks and techniques.

“I just saw a new reel of her without makeup and her face looks different,” one commenter wrote. “Something in her eyes, really. She’s still beautiful, but she lost her natural features.”

Social media users compared Goulart's new look to her early modeling days. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

Goulart’s team did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

The reaction stunned some longtime fans of Goulart, who rose to fame after walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2005.

Izabel Goulart, pictured here in 2006, shot to fame for her work with Victoria's Secret. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Goulart appeared in campaigns for the lingerie brand until 2016, spending three of those years (2005–2008) as an official Victoria’s Secret Angel.

She later modeled for luxury brands including Chanel, Givenchy, Balenciaga, Loewe, and Roberto Cavalli, and made multiple appearances in Vogue.

Goulart has never publicly confirmed undergoing cosmetic surgery or major facial procedures. But she has openly discussed aesthetic treatments and currently serves as a global ambassador for Merz Aesthetics, a company known for its injectable treatments and collagen-stimulating dermal fillers.

Simpler days: Models Heidi Klum, Izabel Goulart, and Karolina Kurkova pose together at a Victoria’s Secret shop in New York City during Fashion Week on February 9, 2006. Jeff Zelevansky/REUTERS

In promotional material for the company, Goulart described herself as someone deeply invested in skincare and preventative treatments after spending roughly 15 years refining her beauty routine.

“It doesn’t matter how amazing the superficial cream you have,” she said in one campaign interview. “Your skin, with time, needs extra treatments, needs more deeper treatments, and those you need technology.”

The model explained that she undergoes treatments either “once a year or once every six months” designed to activate collagen deeper within the skin.

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While she stopped short of detailing any specific procedures, the model made clear she has no issue with cosmetic enhancements in general.

“Medical aesthetics is about feeling good inside and out and doing all the things that empower yourself,” she said.

Kevin Trapp and Izabel Goulart pose on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Fjord" at the 79th Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2026. The couple started dating in 2015. Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

That health-first image has long been central to her public persona. Goulart frequently posts intense workout clips to social media under the hashtag “#BodyByIza,” showing herself doing jump rope drills, tennis training, snowboarding, and yoga alongside her fiancé, German soccer star Kevin Trapp.

She previously told Elle that she approaches fitness less like a model and more like a professional athlete.

“I ask my trainers to train me like I will become a professional in that sport,” she said.

Her diet is similarly disciplined. “I try to keep the foods I put in my body as basic as possible: protein, carbs, and vegetables,” Goulart explained. “When I go out, I just try to make the healthiest choices on the menu.”

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