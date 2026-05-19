Lifestyle OUI CAN BARELY TELL ‘Pulp Fiction’ Star’s Taut-Looking Skin Sparks Facelift Rumors Fans are calling the actor “Benjamin Button.” Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

John Travolta debuted a fresh look at Cannes this week, and fans think the changes go way beyond his new obsession with berets.

The 72-year-old Pulp Fiction star made red carpet appearances at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Friday and Saturday—a rarity for the actor, who has spent years shying away from the spotlight.

He topped off his ensemble on both days with a beret. The style choice prompted endless memes on social media and led people to speculate about what lay beneath the eccentric accessory, with some guessing that his floppy hats might conceal plastic-surgery scars.

John Travolta was awarded the Honorary Palm d’Or, a lifetime achievement award at the 79th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2026. Manon Cruz/Reuters

When Travolta posted a video of himself and his daughter, Ella, on Instagram on May 15, commenters were wowed by his youthful appearance.

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“Not John Travolta… Benjamin Button,” read the most popular comment with over 2,000 likes, comparing the actor to the fictional character that ages backward.

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One commenter compared John Travolta to Benjamin Button, a fictional character who ages backward. Instagram/John Travolta

“John, you look so young!” wrote one person, while another added, “Looking younger every day.”

Some commenters, however, thought the Grease star looked unrecognizable, and soon speculation began circulating online.

“His doctor just had the best advertisement ever,” one person wrote on Reddit. The comment was in line with other speculations that the star had undergone a facelift and was hiding a scar under his hat.

People speculated online whether John Travolta had undergone plastic surgery. Reddit

“He is not even able to smile properly due to skin tightening,” another person wrote.

A third added, “I imagine when he’s finally away from the crowds, he’ll take his hat off to reveal several clothespins that are keeping the skin pulled tight behind his head.”

Many fans credited John Travolta's youthful appearance to his facial hair. Here at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in France on May 15, 2026. Marko Djurica/Reuters

Many, however, thought his fresh appearance had more to do with his facial hair.

Some commenters thought that John Travolta achieved his youthful look by dyeing his facial hair. Reddit

When one person asked on Reddit why Travolta’s facial hair looked “uncanny” in their eyes, another responded: “It’s his real hair, but it’s dyed, and I think our brains know it shouldn’t be that dark at his age, so it feels ‘off’!”

John Travolta was accompanied at the Cannes film festival by his daughter, Elle Bleu Travolta. Marko Djurica/Reuters

On May 15, Travolta wore a cream-colored wool beret that matched his tie and pocket square of the same color.

The accessories were paired with a white button-up shirt, a black three-piece suit, and round glasses with gold frames.

The next day, the Saturday Night Fever star matched a black wool beret with a black jean jacket, straight black pants, and black Chelsea boots. He accessorized with black-framed glasses.

After two days of wearing the accessory often associated with French style, Travolta revealed the inspiration behind his styling choice.

John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson in "Pulp Fiction" in 1994. IMDb/A Band Apart, Miramax

He was at Cannes to attend the premiere of his directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach—scheduled for release on Apple TV on May 29—and told CNN he wanted his outfit to reflect his shift from actor to director.

“So I looked up pictures from the ’20, ’30s, ’40s, ’50, ’60s, and the old-school directors wore berets, and the glasses, and I thought, ‘That’s what I’m doing,” he explained.

Adding, “I’m doing an homage to being a director, so I’m going to play the part of being a director.”

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