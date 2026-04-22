Lifestyle SPICE UP YOUR LIFE Victoria Beckham Gets an Age-Defying Hair Color for Spring Go blond or go home. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/^WireImage

There’s a beauty-world cliché that pushes women to go darker and shorter with their hair as they get older. Victoria Beckham, however, defied both of these outdated conventions with her latest cut and color.

On Tuesday, the fashion designer and former Spice Girl member, once known as Posh Spice, revealed her fresh look first in her Instagram stories and later during her appearances on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle and the 2026 TIME100 Summit on Wednesday.

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Victoria Beckham debuted her transformation on Instagram. Instagram/VictoriaBeckham

The new hair color was an elegant ombre, darker at the roots, softly transitioning into a buttery blond from her cheekbones.

Although Beckham, 52, has been showing her gradual transition to lighter ends on her social media over a period of time, the hair was now significantly lighter, further emphasized by her choice of a chocolate brown dress.

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There was another significant change in her hair: The wavy hair almost grazed Beckham’s waist as she sat—a dramatic change from her social media posts from earlier in the week, where her hair was still reaching her chest—a signal that the new look was likely achieved with extensions.

Victoria Beckham speaks during the 2026 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 22, 2026, in New York City. Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME

This hair color is perfect for people seeking a lighter spring transformation that won’t require constant upkeep, as the blended transition allows the natural hair color to grow freely without creating a harsh demarcation.

The look was created by celebrity hairstylist Ken Pavés, who counts her soccer superstar husband David Beckham among his famous clientele.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham pose during a dinner at Highgrove House on February 7, 2025. Finnbarr Webster/via REUTERS

Beckham has previously been blond, albeit with an entirely different aesthetic. In the 2000s, the girl group member wore her highlight-packed hair in a sort of Kate-Gosselin-but-better cut.

A blond, short-haired Victoria Beckham arrives at the Sport Industry Award in London on March 29, 2007. Toby Melville/REUTERS

Despite being two decades younger than she is now, comparing the hairstyles makes it clear which one has a more “youthful” appearance.

The designer and her soccer star husband spent much of 2025 embroiled in a highly publicized family drama involving one of their four children.

In January, Brooklyn Beckham, the couple’s 27-year-old son, published a statement on his Instagram stories, accusing his parents of trying to harm his marriage to actress and fellow nepo baby Nicola Peltz, 31.

He claimed his mother “hijacked” their wedding and danced “very inappropriately” with him, leaving him humiliated. The accusations confirmed years of public speculation of a rift inside the Beckham family. Brooklyn wrote that he had no desire to reconcile his relationship with the rest of his family.

On April 16, Victoria shared her side of the story in an interview with the Wall Street Journal Magazine.

“We love our children so much. We’ve always tried to be the best parents that we can be,” she explained.

Adding, “We’ve been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we’ve ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that’s all I really want to say about it.”

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