Lifestyle POSH POUT Victoria Beckham’s New Lipstick Is Inspired by Her Natural Lip Tone Victoria Beckham reintroduced Posh Lip, including a new pinky-nude shade designed to match her natural lip shade. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Columbia Pictures/Everett Collection

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Victoria Beckham has stayed loyal to her signature rosy-nude lip since the ’90s. In fact, it’s been a defining part of her look since her Spice Girls days. Posh Spice rarely strayed from her go-to formula: a little black (often Gucci) dress, strappy heels, a sleek bob, and a polished, sculptural nude lip.

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Decades later, the former pop star turned fashion designer and beauty founder still sticks to her ’90s beauty blueprint: a mauvy-brown lip and a cool-toned smoky eye. Now, we can finally recreate Beckham’s go-to look with the brand’s fan-favorite Satin Kajal Eyeliners and its latest lipstick drop.

Jeff Christensen/Reuters.

Beckham’s eponymous beauty brand has officially reintroduced its beloved Posh Lip lineup with 11 wearable nude and pink shades “inspired by real lip tones.” The collection also debuts a new addition to the Posh Lip family: Posh Lip 02, a rose-nude designed to match Beckham’s exact natural lip tone and complement the brand’s bestselling (and currently sold-out) Lip Definer 02 lip liner.

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“I’m quite precise about colour, which led me to my cult-favourite shade of Lip Definer 02, matching my own lips,” Beckham says. “It’s a rosey-nude I created after years of making custom colours in the makeup chair and is now available to all.”

Victoria Beckham Beauty $ 39 Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Lip 02 Described as “Victoria’s go-to pinky nude,” Posh Lip 02 was formulated to flatter all skin tones. Shop Now Victoria Beckham Beauty

Originally launched in 2020 as a nod to Beckham’s Spice Girls-era aesthetic (read: cool-toned nudes and rich mocha shades), the Posh Lip range has always leaned into ’90s nostalgia. This latest relaunch keeps that throwback energy firmly intact, but with an even more personal twist.

Like the other shades in the collection, Posh Lip 02 delivers buildable pigment, letting you swipe on a sheer wash of color or layer it for more intense color payoff.

The moisturizing lipstick is infused with a blend of rosehip, avocado, and coconut oils, delivering a creamy, hydrating finish. It wears more like a balm than a traditional lipstick, blurring the look of dry patches and fine lines without looking overly glossy or feeling sticky.

Housed in a slim bullet for fuss-free yet precise application, Posh Lip looks just as lovely worn solo as it does paired with the Contour Styler and Lip Definer 02 for added dimension and the appearance of a plumper pout (a very Posh-approved trio, naturally).

Victoria Beckham Beauty $ 33 Victoria Beckham Beauty Lip Definer While the 02 shade is temporarily out of stock, this waterproof lip liner pairs perfectly with the Posh Lip. Fortunately, the hue 01 is a close color match. Shop Now Victoria Beckham Beauty

If you’re like me and have been trying to channel Posh Spice since 1997, consider this your shortcut to achieving Beckham’s signature nude lip.

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