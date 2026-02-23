British influencer and Botched star Jordan James Parke, who reportedly spent $175,000 on plastic surgery, has passed away at 34.

Parke, who is online as the “Lip King,” may have been undergoing a cosmetic procedure before his untimely passing on February 18.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said that the police were called to Lincoln Plaza, Canary Wharf, on Wednesday following reports of an unconscious man.

“Officers attended alongside paramedics and a 34-year-old man was sadly declared dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed,” the spokesperson said.

Continuing, “After police conducted urgent enquiries, a 43-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were arrested on Friday, February 20, on suspicion of manslaughter. They have since been bailed pending further investigation.”

“His death is currently being treated as unexplained, and an investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing,” the spokesperson said. “However, officers are reviewing information that suggests the victim may have been undergoing a cosmetic procedure prior to his death. This is an initial line of enquiry at this stage. Officers are currently awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination that will be held in due course.”

The Dudley, England, native appeared on the U.S. reality series Botched twice, first in 2015 when he discussed his leaking lip injections with the show’s plastic surgeons, Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow.

Parke underwent his first cosmetic procedure at 19 when he tattooed his eyebrows. In 2016, at just 25 years old, he told This Morning that he had spent more than £130,000 (approximately $175,000 USD after adjusting for inflation) on cosmetic procedures.

At the point, Parke had undergone two nose jobs, a chin implant, neck liposuction, lip filler, cheek filler, smileline filler, jawline filler, and a thread facelift, in addition to Botox and facials.

In 2019, Parke made his second appearance on Botched, where he revealed his decision to channel his obsession in a new way.

“I’m obsessed with fillers, so I decided to go and train to become an aesthetician, and that’s what I do now, and I love it,” he said.

Parke’s sister, Sharnelle Parke, posted a tribute to him on Instagram.

“I simply have no words to even comprehend this,” she said, writing that her family is “numb, shocked, and heartbroken” over the news.

“Jordan I have no words to explain the sadness and heartbreak that we are feeling,” She wrote. “You were our best friend … our WHOLE WORLD … our everything! we love you more than anything in the world!!“

Her caption continued, “There are simply no words to express how grateful that we had you in our lives. The world feels so empty without you …. And I don’t know how we are going to carry on."