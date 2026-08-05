Lifestyle GIVE ME A BUZZ ‘Today’ Show Host, 47, Debuts Divisive New Haircut The new style was supposed to make the NBC anchor appear “younger.” Nathan Congleton/NBC

Today show host Craig Melvin proved that asking for feedback on social media is risky business when he shared his latest haircut on Instagram.

On Tuesday, the 47-year-old NBC anchor documented his visit to the barber in a video shared to his 480,000 Instagram followers.

“You’re coming along for my hair journey,” Melvin says to the camera at the start of the clip as he sits in a barber chair with a barber cape wrapped around his neck.

Craig Melvin has long trusted barber DJ Fresh with his hair. Instagram/Craig Melvin

Pointing to the curls on top of his head, he notes that this is the longest his hair has been in 30 years.

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“This was encouraged by my longtime barber DJ Fresh,” Melvin adds. Fresh then creates a sharp lineup haircut with faded sides, leaving the hair on top long.

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Craig Melvin before and after his haircut. Instagram/Craig Melvin

After, Fresh runs a hair racket across the top of Melvin’s head.

“Apparently, that adds the texture,“ Melvin explains.

Craig Melvin’s barber said his new look made him “look a little younger.” Instagram/Craig Melvin

Once the look is done, he turns to the camera and asks his followers, “Should we keep growing it out or should we cut it back down?”

“No, this makes you look a little younger,” Fresh chimes in.

“Fresh thinks I need to look younger,” Melvin laughs to the camera. “It’s getting long. I might do cornrows or dreads.”

Craig Melvin usually keeps his hair in a short buzzcut. Pictured here in 2022. Kwaku Alston/NBCUniversal

In the caption, Melvin wrote, “I’m officially on a bit of a hair journey. What do we think? Be honest.”

His followers happily obliged, flooding the post with more than 2,300 comments.

“I was wondering why your hair was getting so long! My husband said, Craig needs a haircut!” one person joked with a laughing emoji.

Craig Melvin said his hair is now the longest it’s been in thirty years. Pictured here in 2017. Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

Many commenters agreed that the sides of the new hairstyle were too short, and the edges too blunt.

“Once it grows in a little more, it’ll be fine. He cut the sides too short and the top is too defined, once it grows out in about two weeks, it will be better,” one popular comment read.

“I think you need to taper the sides a little more,” another commenter added, advising Melvin to grow out the sides of his hair for a “fresh look.”

Carson Daly, Dylan Dreyer, Laura Jarrett, and Craig Melvin smile during a taping of the 'Today' show in New York City on July 18, 2025. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

His Today colleague, Laura Jarrett, even weighed in—sort of. “I have some feedback,” she wrote.

Many commenters pushed for Melvin to put a stop to his hair-growth journey.

“Cut it! You look so much better when it is shorter,” one commenter wrote.

Craig Melvin and Lindsay Czarniak shared vacation snaps on social media in late July. Instagram/Craig Melvin

Some people did not express their personal opinion in the comments, but instead inquired about what Melvin’s wife, sportscaster Lindsay Czarniak, 48, thought.

The pair, who married in 2011, share two children, Delano, 12, and Sybil, 9.

”Today” stars Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Savannah Guthrie at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City in May 2026. Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In late July, the family shared relaxed vacation snaps on Instagram.

Melvin took time off from his hosting duties after a security breach at the Today show studio on July 16. A racially motivated attacker, Andrew Truelove, entered the building and lunged at Melvin before he was arrested and sent to Rikers Island.

Reportedly, Truelove’s original target was beloved NBC weather anchor Al Roker, 71.

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