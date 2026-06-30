Lifestyle HERE COMES THE BRIDE Woman Once Dubbed the ‘Most Beautiful Child in the World’ Gets Married Twenty years after being bestowed the controversial title, the model married Jane Birkin’s grandson in Paris. Instagram/Thylane Blondeau;Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

A woman who was dubbed the world’s most beautiful girl as a child model got married on Monday.

French model Thylane Blondeau, 25, became globally known at just six years old when she was named the “Most Beautiful Girl in the World” by Vogue France’s high-fashion children’s supplement, Vogue Enfants, in 2006.

Twenty years after receiving the controversial title, she married actor Ben Attal, 29, at a city hall in Paris.

Attal is the son of French actress Charlotte Gainsbourg and director Yvan Attal, and the grandson of the late Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg.

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Blondeau, who made her runway debut at age four for Jean Paul Gaultier, is the daughter of French television presenter Véronika Loubry and retired French soccer player Patrick Blondeau.

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Thylane Blondeau and Yvan Attal on their wedding day. Instagram/Thylane Blondeau

On Tuesday, Blondeau posted photos from the wedding ceremony on Instagram and revealed that she will be taking her husband’s last name.

The caption of the post read, “Civil wedding in Paris. 🤍/ A day we’ll carry with us forever. / Mr. & Mrs. Attal / See you soon for part II.”

Thylane Blondeau works as a model. Pictured here on May 19 at Cannes Film Festival. Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

The bride wore an elegant white wedding gown by Eva Bouskila. The A-line floor-length dress featured delicate buttons up the back and a modern capelet.

She held a bouquet of white calla lilies as she signed the marriage registry next to her husband, who wore a double-breasted navy blue suit without a tie.

Thylane Blondeau’s bouquet of choice included only white calla lilies. Instagram/Thylane Blondeau

Blondeau also wrote that her full makeup look was created with Dior Beauty products and done by celebrity makeup artist Andreea Ali, whose clientele includes Hollywood talent, such as Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek.

Her hair was sleeked back with a middle part and twisted into a slicked-back bun that was decorated with dainty white flowers by Fabio Petri.

Thylane Blondeau got ready with celebrity makeup artist Andreea Ali and hairstylist Fabio Petri. Instagram/Thylane Blondeau

According to USA Today, Blondeau, who has over 6.7 million followers on Instagram, wrote in her stories in French about paparazzi breaking into her ceremony.

“I have always had a lot of respect for paparazzi since my beginning in modeling. In all these years, I have never turned down a picture and have always tried to be nice and respectful to each of you. On the other hand, I was deeply disturbed that some people broke into the town hall and streamed videos of our ceremony,” she wrote, according to the outlet.

Continuing, “There’s a difference between photographing an outdoor event and meddling in a moment that was part of our intimacy. I just wish this line was respected. Today, I was not the topic. I was just a woman getting married.”

Thylane Blondeau announced her engagement on Instagram in March. Instagram/Thylane Blondeau

Blondeau announced the couple’s engagement on Instagram on March 8 with photos of the two enjoying a romantic vacation in Greece.

In the caption, she wrote, “I said yes to my best friends. Here’s to forever.”

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