The Comfiest Shoes That Actually Look Chic
Somewhere between the pointed-toe stilettos, block-heel boots, and chunky wedges, we forget to take care of the feet that wear them. Trends come and go, but healthy feet never go out of style. Welcome to Feet Week, our series on what to wear and how to care for everything from your ankles to your toes.
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Along with the formation of crow’s feet, throwing out my back from merely sneezing at least once a year, and plucking the same mysterious black chin hair every other week, aging has also come with a dramatically lowered pain tolerance—at least when it comes to my sartorial decisions. Chief among them, of course, is footwear.
There was a time when I could spend an entire evening teetering around in six-inch stilettos without giving it a second thought. These days, even a kitten heel is subjected to a rigorous vetting process (and, more often than not, the addition of a cushioned insole) before it’s deemed worthy of leaving the house with me.
In other words, my tolerance for uncomfortable shoes has all but disappeared. I’m simply no longer willing to suffer through blisters, aching arches, or a rolled ankle in the name of fashion.
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The problem, of course, is that I also spend a lot of time at events where looking polished isn’t optional. While there’s absolutely nothing wrong with wearing sneakers or supportive shoes, you still won’t catch me pairing trainers with office attire or slipping into flats with a black-tie gown. Call me old-fashioned, but some dress codes are worth respecting.
Over the past year, I’ve made it my personal mission to find shoes that don’t force me to choose between style and being able to walk the next day. I wanted heels that wouldn’t shred my feet apart, loafers that didn’t require a painful break-in period, and dressy heeled sandals that wouldn’t leave me covered in blisters the size of silver dollars after one afternoon.
Just as importantly, I wasn’t willing to sacrifice aesthetics for comfort. My goal wasn’t to build an orthopedic shoe collection; it was to find pairs that looked genuinely chic while feeling suspiciously practical.
Thankfully, the footwear world has gotten the memo. Comfort shoes have come a very long way from the clunky, aggressively sensible styles that once dominated the category. Today, plenty of brands are designing shoes with concealed padded footbeds, shock-absorbing soles, and thoughtful ergonomic design inside shoes you’d actually want to wear.
Below, shop the stylish “comfort shoes” that have earned a permanent place in my closet… and fooled both my feet and everyone else into thinking I prioritize fashion over function.
Inez Alicia Heels
Le Seul Camellia Flats
Naturalizer Elaine Slingback Heels
Scarlett Chase Soiree 75 Pump
VIVAIA Women's Margot Mary Jane Square-Toe Ballet Flats
Frankie 4 Gigi Heel
Rothy’s Square Toe Mary Jane Flat
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