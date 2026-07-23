Lifestyle FEET WEEK The Comfiest Shoes That Actually Look Chic Finally, cute shoes that won’t make your feet miserable. The Daily Beast/Getty

Somewhere between the pointed-toe stilettos, block-heel boots, and chunky wedges, we forget to take care of the feet that wear them. Trends come and go, but healthy feet never go out of style. Welcome to Feet Week, our series on what to wear and how to care for everything from your ankles to your toes.

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Along with the formation of crow’s feet, throwing out my back from merely sneezing at least once a year, and plucking the same mysterious black chin hair every other week, aging has also come with a dramatically lowered pain tolerance—at least when it comes to my sartorial decisions. Chief among them, of course, is footwear.

There was a time when I could spend an entire evening teetering around in six-inch stilettos without giving it a second thought. These days, even a kitten heel is subjected to a rigorous vetting process (and, more often than not, the addition of a cushioned insole) before it’s deemed worthy of leaving the house with me.

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In other words, my tolerance for uncomfortable shoes has all but disappeared. I’m simply no longer willing to suffer through blisters, aching arches, or a rolled ankle in the name of fashion.

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The problem, of course, is that I also spend a lot of time at events where looking polished isn’t optional. While there’s absolutely nothing wrong with wearing sneakers or supportive shoes, you still won’t catch me pairing trainers with office attire or slipping into flats with a black-tie gown. Call me old-fashioned, but some dress codes are worth respecting.

Over the past year, I’ve made it my personal mission to find shoes that don’t force me to choose between style and being able to walk the next day. I wanted heels that wouldn’t shred my feet apart, loafers that didn’t require a painful break-in period, and dressy heeled sandals that wouldn’t leave me covered in blisters the size of silver dollars after one afternoon.

Just as importantly, I wasn’t willing to sacrifice aesthetics for comfort. My goal wasn’t to build an orthopedic shoe collection; it was to find pairs that looked genuinely chic while feeling suspiciously practical.

Thankfully, the footwear world has gotten the memo. Comfort shoes have come a very long way from the clunky, aggressively sensible styles that once dominated the category. Today, plenty of brands are designing shoes with concealed padded footbeds, shock-absorbing soles, and thoughtful ergonomic design inside shoes you’d actually want to wear.

Below, shop the stylish “comfort shoes” that have earned a permanent place in my closet… and fooled both my feet and everyone else into thinking I prioritize fashion over function.

Inez $ 315 Inez Alicia Heels Handcrafted in Spain, Inez’s premium footwear has been dubbed “the most comfortable heels ever” by the brand. After wearing them for over 10 hours at a wedding recently, I can confirm that this claim is 100 percent true. The Alicia Heels feature a luxe criss-cross ankle strap and superior arch support. Shop Now Inez

Le Seul $ 695 Le Seul Camellia Flats Designed with the brand’s proprietary cushioned footbed and a built-in floating heel cap, these chic flats feel like walking on a cloud. The thoughtful comfort-boosting features reduce impact, making them super walkable. I wore them walking around Spain in 100-degree heat, and came back to the States blister-free. Shop Now Le Seul

Naturalizer $ 155 Naturalizer Elaine Slingback Heels Available in 19 chic colorways and patterns (though my favorite is the red hue), these suspiciously cozy slingbacks are a bestseller for a reason. They’re made with the brand’s REZORB cushioning technology for shock absorption and impact defense. They’re the ultimate office shoe—and you can actually commute in them without arriving at work looking for bandages and Advil. Shop Now Naturalizer

Scarlett Chase $ 595 Scarlett Chase Soiree 75 Pump Handmade in Italy, these pumps feature a custom heel for dancing, walking, and standing—comfortably. They’re also designed with the brand’s signature C360 support system and a sturdy heel that’s suitable for the dance floor or cobblestone streets (yes, really). Shop Now Scarlett Chase

Vivaia $ 139 VIVAIA Women's Margot Mary Jane Square-Toe Ballet Flats I first discovered Vivaia through a suspiciously well-targeted Instagram ad claiming their shoes were so comfortable, you could even run in them. While I haven’t put that claim to the test (yet), I have become a loyal fan of their footwear. They’re supremely cushiony without feeling bouncy and deliver enough support for my abnormally high arches. Shop Now Vivaia

Frankie 4 $ 224 Frankie 4 Gigi Heel When I first opened the box, I wasn’t convinced that Frankie 4’s bestselling Gig heels would be walkable—I wasn’t even sure that I could stand in them. To my surprise, these podiatrist-designed mid-heels are far more wearable (and pain-free) than most of my flats. The thinner heel feels stable and supportive, and the adjustable strap doesn't dig into your skin when you’re walking. Plus, the molded footbed helps keep my feet in place and blisters at bay—even on sweaty summer days. Shop Now Frankie 4

Rothy's $ 159 Rothy’s Square Toe Mary Jane Flat Flats can be deceptive—you think they’ll be comfortable courtesy of the lack of a heel, but sadly that’s not always the case. Rothy’s coveted flats are one of the most comfortable pairs of shoes I’ve ever worn. In fact, they're more comfortable than some of my sneakers. The best part? They’re machine-washable, making them perfect for those of us with sweaty (or just stinky!) feet. Shop Now Rothy's

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