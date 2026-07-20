Lifestyle BEST FOOT FORWARD I Wore the “Most Comfortable Heels Ever” for Eight Hours Straight I walked almost a mile in Inez’s bestselling heels and didn’t once consider calling an Uber or going barefoot. Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty/Mia Maguire

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While I love the look (and admittedly the height-boosting effect) of a sky-high heel, I’ve reached a point in my life where comfort has decidedly overtaken fashion in my sartorial priorities. Call it getting older or call it laziness (the truth probably lies somewhere in the middle), but I’m simply no longer willing to endure blisters, aching arches, and the inevitable barefoot walk home just because a pair of shoes happens to look good. My tolerance for suffering in the name of fashion has steadily dwindled over the years, and footwear is where I’ve chosen to draw a very firm line.

That’s not to say I’ve given up on heels entirely. Every so often, an outfit comes along that simply deserves more than a chic ballet flat. Unfortunately, my relationship with heels has always been defined by compromise. Looking polished usually meant spending the rest of the evening counting down the minutes until I could kick them off, all while pretending my feet weren’t slowly but surely declaring war on me.

So when Instagram served me an ad for Inez, a premium Spanish-made footwear brand featuring proprietary comfort insoles co-developed by biomechanical experts, and the brand confidently described its collection as “the most comfortable heels ever,” my interest was immediately piqued. I fell down a rabbit hole of reviews, scrutinized every product page, and even canvassed a few stylish friends to determine whether the brand was genuinely worth the investment… or simply another example of clever marketing speaking directly to women who desperately wanted to believe comfortable heels could exist (me).

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For additional context, I almost never wear heels over two inches, and even then, they tend to be sturdy block-heel kitten styles. My personal standard for comfort is admittedly high (pun very much intended), largely because I can’t remember the last time I voluntarily wore a heel taller than that. It was probably sometime in high school, back when both my lower back and my willingness to suffer for the sake of fashion were considerably more resilient than they are now as a thirty-something.

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Still, with a trip to Spain and a wedding on the horizon, I knew it was finally time to invest in a versatile pair of heels that could look sophisticated without looking full-blown orthopedic.

My first Inez order was the Aurelia, an undeniably elegant leather sandal with a steep 3.5-inch block heel, delicate ankle straps, and a versatile silhouette that pairs with everything from wedding-guest dresses to tailored trousers. Like the rest of Inez’s collection, the pair is thoughtfully designed with plush cushioning, substantial arch support, and discreet rubber inserts beneath the sole for added grip—all details that usually make a taller heel feel considerably more forgiving.

Inez $ 335 Aurelia Multi Metallic Block Heels These premium leather sandals are available in three colorways: Multi-Metallic, Black Capretto, and Cognac Nappa. Shop Now Inez

Unfortunately, I knew almost as soon as I slipped them on that, despite all of those comfort-forward details, they weren’t going to be the heel that made it through an eight-hour wedding during Madrid’s heat wave.

To be fair, I suspect the vast majority of people would describe the Aurelia as exceptionally comfortable, particularly considering its height. The issue wasn’t really the shoe. It was me.

I also happen to have hyperhidrosis (a fancy term for excessive sweating that’s usually genetic), which mainly affects my hands and feet (thanks, Dad). As sexy as that is, this condition also makes finding comfortable shoes significantly more complicated than it is for the average person. The fit has to be nearly flawless because even the slightest movement or friction inside the shoe can quickly turn into quarter-sized blisters and the sort of foot pain that has me eyeing the nearest Uber after limping through a mere two city blocks.

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Thankfully, the Inez team kindly allowed me to exchange the Aurelia for its bestselling Sofia, a style I’d describe as the ideal entry-level heel for anyone who generally avoids heels altogether. Maybe one day I’ll work my way back up to the gorgeous Aurelia, but the Sofia was kind of my Cinderella moment. Frankly, they’re more comfortable than many of the flats I already own.

To put that theory to the test, I wore them on a long walk that ended up totaling nearly a mile, fully expecting the usual ache or blister to make an appearance somewhere along the way. I told my friend that I’d try to make it there without needing to be carried, complete the trip barefoot (not an option in 100-degree heat), or hail a cab. Fortunately, I didn’t need to do either of the three. It never happened. I completely forgot I was wearing them.

The Sofia runs true to size and is available in three widths: standard, slim, and roomy, which makes finding the perfect fit even more seamless. It features an infinitely wearable 2.8-inch heel, a plush insole with unparalleled arch support, and ultra-thin adjustable straps that don’t dig into the foot like daggers (another plus for when high temperatures, walking, and dancing cause a bit of foot swelling). The minimalist, open design gives your feet room to breathe without looking overly casual—though aside from my formal wedding guest dress, I also wore these with jeans and cargo pants for a dressier vibe during my trip.

Inez $ 295 Sofia Heeled Sandals Available in four colorways (and a four-inch platform version for added height): Gold Metallic, Silver Metallic With Crystals, Black Patent, and Black Suede With Crystals. Shop Now Inez

By the end of the night, I’d walked nearly a mile, spent close to eight hours on my feet, danced through a wedding reception, and endured Madrid’s summer heat without once thinking about taking my shoes off. It’s safe to say that Inez’s claim to be the “most comfortable heels ever” held up under the ultimate test—and, for me, they passed with flying colors.

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