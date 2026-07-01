Anne Hathaway’s $129 Press Tour Shoes Are Surprisingly Walkable
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Anne Hathaway has had a busy year. Following her whirlwind press tour for The Devil Wears Prada 2, the actress, 43, also recently announced that she’s expecting her third child. Even with a packed schedule (and a growing baby bump), Hathaway’s signature high-low approach to fashion has endured. The Oscar winner has long mixed luxury labels with more attainable finds, frequently stepping out in pieces from brands like Gap and JW Pei alongside designer staples.
Most recently, Hathaway was spotted wearing comfort-first footwear brand VIVAIA during a press junket for The Odyssey. Styled by celebrity wardrobe stylist Erin Walsh, Hathaway wore a monochromatic red look anchored by sculptural Bulgari Tubogas pieces. She completed the statement-making outfit with layered gold jewelry, an Alaïa Le Cœur heart-shaped bag, and Aquazzura’s towering Bellini Beauty sandals.
Once the cameras stopped rolling, however, the mom-to-be made a much more practical outfit change. She traded her long-sleeve harem ensemble and sky-high heels for another all-red two-piece look paired with VIVAIA’s cherry-red Emeline Kitten Heel Sandals, which retail for just $130 and look every bit as chic without sacrificing comfort.
VIVAIA has swiftly become one of Hollywood’s favorite under-the-radar shoe brands thanks to its ability to blend style with wearability. Hathaway joins an impressive roster of celebrity fans that includes Julia Roberts, Scarlett Johansson, Katie Holmes, and Pamela Anderson, all of whom have been spotted wearing the brand’s knit flats, loafers, and low heels in recent years.
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VIVAIA Emeline Round Toe Kitten Heel Sandals
The Emeline sandals offer a more wearable take on the classic kitten heel, combining VIVAIA’s signature moisture-wicking knit upper with a comfortable two-inch heel, cushioned footbed, and built-in arch support. They’re also designed with adjustable straps that help keep the fit secure, while the pointed toe lends the sandal a dressy(ish) look that works just as well for the office as it does for dinner reservations.
If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that sky-high stilettos are no longer the default. Comfort-conscious shoes are having a well-deserved moment, and the Emeline strikes a rare balance between practicality and polish. Whether you’re on your feet all day, heading to a summer wedding, or simply looking for a pair of heels you won’t be desperate to kick off after an hour, Hathaway’s latest footwear choice is a solid case for embracing lower heels.
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