Sydney Sweeney Stuns in Gown Marilyn Monroe Wore 74 Years Ago

The young actress is

Sydney Sweeney attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

John Shearer/WireImage

Sydney Sweeney walked the red carpet on Sunday in a design previously worn by her classic Hollywood doppelganger, Marilyn Monroe.

Sweeney, 28, attended the Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival Virtuosos Award ceremony on Sunday. She wore a chic, cream-colored dress for the event, which honored the Euphoria star with the 2026 Virtuosos Award for her role in Christy.

Her ankle-length gown featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, ruched three-quarter sleeves, and figure-emphasizing gathering at the waist.

The look was designed by legendary American designer Ceil Chapman, often considered Marilyn Monroe‘s favorite.

Sydney Sweeney at the 41st Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival: Virtuosos Award in Santa Barbara, California, 2026.

Sydney Sweeney at the 41st Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival: Virtuosos Award in Santa Barbara, California, 2026.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In 1952, at age 25, Monroe wore the body-hugging dress on the cover of Life magazine, according to the New York Post.

Both blondes opted for a sparkling spiral brooch instead of a typical necklace.

Sweeney paired the dress with cream-colored Ferragamo slingback heels accented with bows. She kept her hair and makeup natural, styling her golden blonde hair in soft, glamorous curls and emphasizing her eyes and lashes with mascara rather than a full smoky-glam look.

Marilyn Monroe in the cover of Life Magazine.

Marilyn Monroe wore a Ceil Chapman dress on the cover of Life Magazine in 1952.

Philippe Halsman/Life Magazine

The actress’s stylist, Molly Dickson, confirmed that the iconic blonde pin-up girl inspired yesterday’s look. She posted a picture of Monroe’s 1952 Life magazine cover on her Instagram stories and tagged Sweeney.

This is Sweeney’s second time channeling Monroe in as many months. In December, she wore a Seven Year Itch-inspired white gown to the Los Angeles premiere of The Housemaid, sparking comparisons with the iconic actress.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 41st Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival: Virtuosos Award at The Arlington Theatre on February 8, 2026 in Santa Barbara, California.

Sweeney opted for a natural glam.

JB Lacroix/WireImage

This is one of Sweeney’s quieter looks in recent memory. In January, she performed a legally dicey stunt to promote her new lingerie brand, SYRN, by hanging bras from the Hollywood sign. Days later, she posed half-naked for a photo shoot in the middle of Los Angeles, wearing a series of risque looks from the collection.

