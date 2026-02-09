Sydney Sweeney Stuns in Gown Marilyn Monroe Wore 74 Years Ago
Sydney Sweeney walked the red carpet on Sunday in a design previously worn by her classic Hollywood doppelganger, Marilyn Monroe.
Sweeney, 28, attended the Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival Virtuosos Award ceremony on Sunday. She wore a chic, cream-colored dress for the event, which honored the Euphoria star with the 2026 Virtuosos Award for her role in Christy.
Her ankle-length gown featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, ruched three-quarter sleeves, and figure-emphasizing gathering at the waist.
The look was designed by legendary American designer Ceil Chapman, often considered Marilyn Monroe‘s favorite.
In 1952, at age 25, Monroe wore the body-hugging dress on the cover of Life magazine, according to the New York Post.
Get a First Look
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
Both blondes opted for a sparkling spiral brooch instead of a typical necklace.
Sweeney paired the dress with cream-colored Ferragamo slingback heels accented with bows. She kept her hair and makeup natural, styling her golden blonde hair in soft, glamorous curls and emphasizing her eyes and lashes with mascara rather than a full smoky-glam look.
The actress’s stylist, Molly Dickson, confirmed that the iconic blonde pin-up girl inspired yesterday’s look. She posted a picture of Monroe’s 1952 Life magazine cover on her Instagram stories and tagged Sweeney.
This is Sweeney’s second time channeling Monroe in as many months. In December, she wore a Seven Year Itch-inspired white gown to the Los Angeles premiere of The Housemaid, sparking comparisons with the iconic actress.
This is one of Sweeney’s quieter looks in recent memory. In January, she performed a legally dicey stunt to promote her new lingerie brand, SYRN, by hanging bras from the Hollywood sign. Days later, she posed half-naked for a photo shoot in the middle of Los Angeles, wearing a series of risque looks from the collection.
The New Year's Sale is here! $35 unlocks this article and a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
AnnualSave 48%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
AnnualSave 48%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in
Login dialog