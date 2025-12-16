Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Marilyn Monroe’s influence on Hollywood is alive and well, with Sydney Sweeney being the latest starlet to channel the pinup’s legendary style on the red carpet.

Sweeney, 28, wore a custom white gown to the Los Angeles premiere of her new thriller The Housemaid. The dress, designed by coveted bridal designer Galia Lahav, is reminiscent of Monroe’s famous outfit in the 1955 film The Seven Year Itch.

The Euphoria star’s dress is a floor-sweeping design with a feathery trim and ruched bodice, but its deep, plunging halter and ivory hue give the gown a similar feel to Monroe’s look.

Sydney Sweeney swirled along the red carpet in her white Galia Lahav-designed dress. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Monroe’s white cocktail dress, a creation by classic Hollywood costume designer William Travilla, featured a tea-length skirt, deep neckline, and pleats. In a series of iconic photos, Monroe stands over subway grates, coyly trying to keep the dress’s hemline from flying up.

Sweeney’s hair, too, felt inspired by the Golden Age of Hollywood: Sweeney wore her long blonde hair in loose waves, parting it slightly off-center. For her makeup, Sweeney went with a shiny red lip color, icy eyeshadow, rosy blush across her cheekbones and nose, and dark lashes. She accessorized the look with large diamonds in her ears and a diamond bangle on her left hand.

Amanda Seyfried and Sweeney pose together at the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Housemaid' on December 15, 2025. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sweeney’s look was noticeably more formal than co-star Amanda Seyfried, who opted for a sparkling, knee-length strapless red Monse dress. Like Sweeney, Seyfried wore her hair down in loose waves, subbing out the classic red lipstick for a neutral coral-pink to match her fuchsia lids.

After the premiere, Sweeney swapped her floor-length gown for a short, strapless dress, which she paired with pointed pumps. Seyfried wore a strapless red dress all evening, eventually coordinating with her co-star in shorter dresses at the after-party together.

Sweeney and Seyfried attend 'The Housemaid' premiere's after-party. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate

The premiere isn’t the first time Sweeney has worn a look that nods to Monroe. Earlier this month, the actress wore a slinky, sequined dress that seemed similar to the one Monroe wore when she delivered her famously breathy “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” performance for President John F. Kennedy on May 19, 1962, at Madison Square Garden.