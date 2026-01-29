Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Sydney Sweeney, 28, hit the streets of Los Angeles to promote her new lingerie company, Syrn (pronounced “siren”), in a showstopping public photo shoot posted to her Instagram.

Wearing nothing but dark purple lingerie and a cropped fur coat, the Euphoria actress posed in a series of showstopping photos by renowned photographer Ellen von Unwerth.

Sweeney caused controversy earlier this week with a marketing stunt to promote the company, in which she climbed the Hollywood sign and decorated it with Syrn bras. TMZ reported that the actress could face criminal trespass and vandalism charges.

While her recent photo shoot also took place in the City of Angels, it appears more calculated than her previous public antics.

Online commenters seemed to love the wine-hued underwear, with one Instagram user writing, “This color?!?! Incredible 😍🙌🏼💕” and another chiming in, “That’s def my color 🌹.”

In an Instagram video, the actress opens the door to a vintage white car outside the United Artists Theatre, wearing only lingerie, a coat, sunglasses, and patent stilettos. A mob of photographers greets her before she steps out, strips her furry outerwear off, and struts into the theater.

In another shot, the actress poses with her mouth open in a green, tiled bathroom.

“Love at first Bite 🍷🍒♥️🌹,” she wrote in the caption beneath the series of photos and videos, which show Sweeney wearing the Seduction Bra, String You Along Thong, and Hot Line Garter Belt. All three items are sold out online.

The Syrn Seduction Bra is described on the site as a “lace plunge with delicate satin-encased cups that provide shape and lift,” and retails for $89. In addition to the wine shade, Syrn offers the slinky piece in black, dark blue, and nude in sizes 30A to 38DDD/F.

The String You Along Thong is a low-rise, $19 panty that features adjustable back straps, a gold charm, and comes in sizes XXS to 3X.

The Hot Line Garter Belt is priced at $22 and available in three sizes: XXS/XS, S/M, and L/XL.

Nearly everything on the Syrn site is sold out and waitlist only. As of this writing, the only item available for purchase was a Syrn gift card.

The actress shared sneak peeks of future Syrn items in another Instagram post earlier this week, including one-piece bodysuits, boxers, and cropped tanks. The line will eventually include four distinct categories: Seductress, Romantic, Playful, and Comfy.

Sweeney’s underwear line is reportedly backed by significant investments from billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.