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Supermodel Goes Incognito in Pantless Look and Wig at Coachella

“Is that Heidi?”

Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker
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Updated
Heidi Klum poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 98th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 15, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Cole

Daniel Cole/Reuters

A supermodel made herself completely unrecognizable while attending a popular music festival over the weekend.

On Saturday, Heidi Klum, 52, traded in her signature blond locks for a raven black wig with bangs to channel her “Techno Hexen” alter ego at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

To further disguise her identity, the Project Runway host painted her lips with black lipstick and covered her eyes with large mirrored sunglasses.

Heidi Klum in March 2025, and in incognito in April 2026.

Heidi Klum in March 2025, and in a wig at Coachella in April 2026.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters;Instagram/Heidi Klum

On her Instagram, Klum shared a video showcasing her outfit: a sheer, cream-colored tunic paired with a black crossbody purse.

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The layered strapless garment was significantly shorter at the back, revealing her lacy black-and-white underwear as the model walked around the festival area with a bright smile.

She accessorized with black fishnet tights and black-and-white patterned cowboy boots.

The look was in line with the popular bohemian (and often revealing) styles seen at the celebrity-favored music festival, but Klum’s appearance drew some criticism in the comments section of her Instagram post.

The feedback mostly focused on Klum’s age, calling both her attendance at the festival and her outfit of choice inappropriate for the 52-year-old.

Model/TV personality Heidi Klum and fashion consultant/TV personality Tim Gunn attend the 2016 Creative Arts Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on September 11, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
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But many came to Klum’s defense.

“There is no age limit to have fun and do whatever you please. Keep it up!” one person wrote, adding, “I mean seriously she is gorgeous and can do whatever the heck she pleases.”

Heidi Klum’s layered dress was shorter in the back.

Heidi Klum’s layered dress was shorter in the back.

Instagram/Heidi Klum

People also praised Klum for her “genius” disguise.

“Heidi just walking around and no one knows it’s her. Iconic,” the top comment read.

Heidi Klum attends the 2025 Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
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“That black wig just unlocked a whole new version of you,” one person wrote, while another added, “Omg, is that Heidi? I thought it was someone else! She’s super gorgeous, she’s a diva.”

Klum is renowned for her love of transformation, morphing into characters that render her nearly unrecognizable. From a giant worm to Medusa, her over-the-top Halloween costumes have earned her the title of the “Queen of Halloween.”

Instagram comment

People called Klum's look "genius" and "iconic."

Instagram/Heidi Klum

Klum is also not afraid to take fashion risks on the red carpet—many of her recent outfits have sparked debate.

In February, Klum faced online criticism over her literal take of “the naked dress” at the Grammy Awards, where she wore a leather mold of her naked figure.

Heidi Klum poses at the red carpet during the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 1, 2026. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB.

Heidi Klum sparked criticism in February over her outfit at the Grammy Awards.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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