Supermodel Goes Incognito in Pantless Look and Wig at Coachella
A supermodel made herself completely unrecognizable while attending a popular music festival over the weekend.
On Saturday, Heidi Klum, 52, traded in her signature blond locks for a raven black wig with bangs to channel her “Techno Hexen” alter ego at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.
To further disguise her identity, the Project Runway host painted her lips with black lipstick and covered her eyes with large mirrored sunglasses.
On her Instagram, Klum shared a video showcasing her outfit: a sheer, cream-colored tunic paired with a black crossbody purse.
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The layered strapless garment was significantly shorter at the back, revealing her lacy black-and-white underwear as the model walked around the festival area with a bright smile.
She accessorized with black fishnet tights and black-and-white patterned cowboy boots.
The look was in line with the popular bohemian (and often revealing) styles seen at the celebrity-favored music festival, but Klum’s appearance drew some criticism in the comments section of her Instagram post.
The feedback mostly focused on Klum’s age, calling both her attendance at the festival and her outfit of choice inappropriate for the 52-year-old.
But many came to Klum’s defense.
“There is no age limit to have fun and do whatever you please. Keep it up!” one person wrote, adding, “I mean seriously she is gorgeous and can do whatever the heck she pleases.”
People also praised Klum for her “genius” disguise.
“Heidi just walking around and no one knows it’s her. Iconic,” the top comment read.
“That black wig just unlocked a whole new version of you,” one person wrote, while another added, “Omg, is that Heidi? I thought it was someone else! She’s super gorgeous, she’s a diva.”
Klum is renowned for her love of transformation, morphing into characters that render her nearly unrecognizable. From a giant worm to Medusa, her over-the-top Halloween costumes have earned her the title of the “Queen of Halloween.”
Klum is also not afraid to take fashion risks on the red carpet—many of her recent outfits have sparked debate.
In February, Klum faced online criticism over her literal take of “the naked dress” at the Grammy Awards, where she wore a leather mold of her naked figure.
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