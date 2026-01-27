Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Supermodel and fashion icon Heidi Klum, 52, revealed the key factors behind her striking physique and lit-from-within glow.

First, her simple tip for staying toned: “Keep food as real and as unprocessed as possible. You are what you eat,” Klum told Page Six.

“I’d rather eat an apple or a banana as a snack instead of some pre-made bar where I don’t know what the heck is in it,” she elaborated, adding, “Support farmers, get wholesome, good food, and try to keep it as healthy as possible.”

Klum’s insights come from decades of experience. Her career launched in 1992, when she won Germany’s “Model 52″ contest, and she has since appeared on the cover of nearly every major magazine, walked in nearly a dozen Victoria’s Secret shows, and became synonymous with the phrase “auf wiedersehan” through her longtime gig as the host of Project Runway.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend the Messika Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week in September 2024. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Messika

Balance, too, is a core element of her lifestyle. Klum is known as the woman behind Hollywood’s most legendary annual Halloween party, but in her day-to-day life, she emphasizes tranquility and stability.

“I don’t overdo anything, I don’t overexercise. You have to listen to your body and not over-exhaust it. It’s important to always move, it’s important to not sit still,” she said.

The third (and most fun) secret to her glow: her handsome husband.

Klum did not hold back on complimenting her spouse of six years, guitarist Tom Kaulitz, 36.

“He’s really hot!” she told the outlet. “There is a kind of feeling of home with him that I had from the very beginning. I feel cared for, loved, worshipped.”

Heidi Klum with children Henry Samuel and Leni. Getty Images

Klum’s new documentary, On & Off the Catwalk by Heidi Klum, gives a behind-the-scenes look at her impressive 30-plus years in the fashion industry and at the thriving modeling careers of two of her children: Leni, 21, and Henry Samuel, 20. She is also a mother to Johan, 19, and Lou,16.

Klum has been a visible part of her children’s paths, appearing in an Intimissimi campaign with Leni and an Elle Germany digital cover with Henry Samuel.

“It’s amazing how they are finding their way in this industry. Even though they watch me, they couldn’t be more different. They have their own head on their shoulders. They have their own opinions. Most of the time, it’s always the opposite of what I like,” Klum said.