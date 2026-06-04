Reality Star Sparks Bizarre Backlash Over Her ‘Trash’ Hairdo
Summer House’s Amanda Batula, 34, might be the moment’s most divisive reality persona, but her actions are not the only thing upsetting fans—they also have something to say about her hairstyle.
The second part of the Bravo hit show’s highly anticipated three-part reunion aired on Tuesday, and all eyes were on Batula.
The entrepreneur was married to her co-star, Kyle Cooke, 43, for four years before the couple announced their separation in January.
In March, Batula confirmed that following her separation, she had been secretly dating her other co-star, West Wilson, 31.
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Wilson was previously in a relationship with Batula’s close friend Ciara Miller, 30.
Miller was blindsided by the shocking announcement of their relationship, which caused a rift between the two women.
Fans quickly sided with Miller, announcing their loyalties to “Team Ciara.”
During the reunion episodes, however, it was not only Batula’s behavior that caused fans to voice their criticism but also her hair styling.
From the front, Batula’s reunion hairdo appeared to be a classic middle-parted, slicked-back bun.
But from the side, it turned out to be a half-bun-half-ponytail.
While Batula has worn the divisive hairstyle before, many commenters thought the event was too important for such a relaxed hairdo.
Batula has her comments disabled on Instagram, but when her hairstylist, Olivia Halpin, posted a picture of the bun, the comments quickly filled with criticism.
Halpin, a celebrity hairstylist who has worked with A-listers like Martha Stewart and Kris Jenner, captioned her post, “the bun you love to hate.”
“Yikes. That’s how I do my own hair when I’m cleaning the house,” one person commented. Another added, “I thought she did this in the car on her way there.”
Some people called the hairdo a “trash bun” and others a “bun mullet.”
Many expressed that they would not have publicly claimed the controversial updo.
“You could not have waterboarded this information out of me,” one comment with over 1,000 likes read.
Another person wrote, “Girllll [sic] the way I would never let anyone know I did this.”
But some commenters felt that people were projecting their dislike of Batula on the divisive hairdo.
One commenter summed up: “I feel like everyone’s Amanda hate is clouding the fact that the bun is so cute.”
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