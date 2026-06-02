Lifestyle A TOOTHSHELL ENTERS THE VILLA ‘Love Island’ Winner, 26, Debuts Teeth Makeover With Veneers The subtle yet effective transformation renewed the 26-year-old bombshell’s confidence. Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock

Amaya Espinal, the winner of Love Island USA‘s seventh season, is showing off her brand-new designer smile.

The 26-year-old reality star, nicknamed “Amaya Papaya,” underwent a veneer transformation with New York City cosmetic dentist Dr. Nick Mavrostomos.

“Given my new career and path in life, I wanted my smile to be more symmetrical and help build more confidence when public speaking,” Espinal said of her decision in an interview People.

Espinal was a cardiac nurse when she entered the Love Island villa as a “bombshell” in 2025. (In the Love Island multiverse, a bombshell is a highly attractive contestant who arrives after the season is already underway.) After securing the victory with Bryan Arenales, the fan-favorite reality star switched to her career to be a full-time social media influencer.

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While the couple has since called it quits, Espinal now has over 6 million followers.

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Amaya Espinal won season 7 of "Love Island USA." Ben Symons/Peacock

“I’ve known and followed Amaya for years and always thought her teeth were relatively small,” Dr. Mavrostomos told the outlet.

Adding, “When she reached out to me, I had a specific vision in mind. I knew that I wanted to add more length, give her upper lip support, and go a touch brighter on color.”

Espinal had also followed Dr. Mavrostomos’s work online and trusted his talent and vision.

“She was already familiar with my work and aesthetic philosophy, so there was an immediate level of trust that allowed me to fully execute my vision for her smile makeover,” he said.

Amaya Espinal before and after veneers in November 2025 and March 2026. Getty Images

Before the transformation, Espinal’s lateral incisors were shorter than the rest of her teeth, and one of her front teeth was darker than the others.

When the transformation was done, her teeth looked completely natural, with the slight enhancement simply making them more aligned in length and color.

In March, Dr. Mavrostomos shared a video of Espinal on the red carpet to his Instagram stories and wrote, “One of the primary things I told Amaya before I did her teeth was that the biggest change I wanted to create wasn’t when she smiled, but the increased display of her teeth when she spoke on camera. So awesome to see.”

Espinal, too, was more than pleased with her natural results.

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“It was a small difference but made a big difference boosting my confidence level. I haven’t stopped smiling ever since,” she said.

Building confidence is one of Dr. Mavrostomos’s goals with his clients.

“Seeing Amaya’s initial reaction in the chair was one thing, but what I’ve loved most is watching her on the red carpet and at other media-related events with her new smile, speaking and smiling more freely than before,” the cosmetic dentist said.

Adding, “It’s not just dentistry; it’s giving patients newfound confidence.”

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