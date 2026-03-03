The daughter of Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler came to Kelly Osbourne’s defense amid increasing public concern over her weight loss.

Kelly, 41, and Mia Tyler, 47, share a unique background that very few can relate to: growing up in the public eye because of their rock-star fathers. On Tuesday, Mia offered her support and empathy to Kelly—and slammed those who criticized her body—in a statement posted on Instagram.

Instagram/Kelly Osbourne

Mia’s statement is accompanied by the song “Violent Nature” by I Prevail—a track that opens with the lyrics, “Shut the f--- up / do me a favor.”

The post, consisting of white text set against a red background, is simply captioned, “How hard is it to not be a d---?” In it, Mia wrote, “Public grief is not public property. Grief can change a person. That doesn’t make their body a topic for debate.”

Mia Tyler with father Steven Tyler in 2024. Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images

Mia continued, “Before you comment on someone’s body, consider the possibility that they’re carrying something heavier than your opinion. It takes real strength to stand in the public eye, accepting accolades for their late iconic father and hold themselves together in front of the world. The least we can do is show the same grace in return.”

Steven Tyler with Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne at the 2004 EMI GRAMMY Party in Los Angeles. J. Vespa/WireImage for EMI Music

“Kindness costs nothing,” Mia wrote, adding, “Cruelty costs character.”

She concluded her post with a stern call to action, writing, “It’s unsettling how quickly people will dissect someone’s appearance instead of honoring their courage. If you have the energy to comment, you have the energy to be kind. Choose accordingly.”

Mia Tyler at the 5th Annual Jam For Janie GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles in 2024. Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images

Shortly after Mia’s post, Kelly reshared the message on her own account.

In the months since the July 2025 death of Kelly’s father, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, the former reality star’s weight loss has triggered increasing concern and commentary about her health, with some more well-intentioned than others.

At the same time, a divisive dialogue has emerged on social media about the thin line between compassion and cruelty.

Kelly’s appearance sparked concerns and criticism after she appeared on the stage at The BRIT Awards 2026 on Saturday to accept the Lifetime Achievement award on behalf of Ozzy.

Kelly Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne on the red carpet of The BRIT Awards 2026. Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Redferns

Accompanied onstage with her mother, Sharon Osbourne, 73, Kelly’s appearance at the event prompted comments over her perceived weight loss.

In the post’s comments, many agreed with Mia’s statement.

“Thank you Mia,” one person wrote. “My heart breaks for Kelly and the grief that she is enduring. Having to also deal with nastiness on social media is unacceptable. It’s not hard to show someone love and compassion when they are dealing with something so traumatic.”

Kelly with father Ozzy Osbourne at the 21st Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, where Black Sabbath was inducted. New York City, 2006. KMazur/KMazur/WireImage

Another pointed out the hypocrisy of the past and present criticisms of Kelly’s figure, writing, “They bullied her about her body all through her adolescence, and now, as an adult they’re commenting on her body again. The woman is grieving the loss of her father and they STILL won’t let it go. She must be so exhausted by all this. I’m sure that if there was a medical issue, her own personal physician would be taking care of it, so leave her alone, people.”

Instagram/Mia Tyler

Kelly rose to fame in 2002 with the launch of her family’s reality show, The Osbournes.

In 2024, she recalled body-shaming comments from her agency during the early days of her career, including telling the young star that she “needed to lose weight” and calling her “too fat for TV.”

Still, some people disagreed with Mia’s assessment of the situation.

“I am sorry but I have to push back a bit,” one person wrote. “I am very sorry that she is grieving the loss of her father AND people are afraid for her right now. She is clearly unwell, but she insists on posing for photos in glam—it’s sending VERY mixed messages to women and girls. It’s not cruelty to point all of this out—it’s majority concern.”

The commenter acknowledged that some people’s intentions come from a place of malice, but also noted that they have “seen MANY comments expressing love and concern for both Kelly and Sharon. I sincerely hope she gets the support she needs so she can stay on this earth for her family.”

Sid Wilson, Kelly Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, and Jack Osbourne at The 68th Annual Grammy Awards, in February 2026. Alberto Rodriguez/CBS via Getty Images

Another person suggested Kelly should stay off social media or keep her profile restricted, to which Mia replied, “Being on social media doesn’t sign you up for disrespect. Freedom of speech isn’t freedom from basic decency. You can have an opinion—you’re just not entitled to be cruel about it. And posting on social media doesn’t give people a free pass to be nasty. Kelly has openly spoken about grieving. She doesn’t deserve to be put down."

A day before resharing Mia’s post, Kelly shared a personal statement on her Instagram stories in response to the criticism.

“There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something. Kicking me while I’m down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most. None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character,” she wrote.

Kelly added, “I’m currently going through the hardest time in my life. I should not even have to defend myself. But I won’t sit here and allow myself to be dehumanized in such a way!”