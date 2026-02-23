Kelly Osbourne Fires Back at Heinous Comment on Her Weight Loss

Kelly Osbourne, 41, reacted to a loathsome social media comment that mocked her weight loss while cruelly invoking her late father.

The TV personality shared several photos on Feb. 23 from the Royal Ascot Millinery Collective SS26 headwear showcase during London Fashion Week on her Instagram.

The comment section quickly filled with critical comments about her recent weight loss, which she previously attributed to losing her appetite after the death of her father, Kelly’s father, rock legend and Black Sabbath leader Ozzy Osbourne.

Kelly soon took to her Instagram Stories to highlight one particularly mean-spirited message.

Fashion designer Daniel Fletcher and Kelly Osbourne at the Royal Ascot Millinery Collective SS26 during London Fashion Week. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Royal Ascot

The comment read, “Looks like a dead body... She’s tooooo thin and fragile... Looks like she’s going to see her dad soon,” accompanied by two laughing emojis.

Ozzy passed away from cardiac arrest at 76 on July 22, 2025.

Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, 2020. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

On top of the screenshot, Kelly wrote, “Literally can’t believe how disgusting some human beings truly are! No one deserves this sort of abuse!”

The screenshot also showed many fans defending her. “Disgraceful comment, have you no empathy?” one wrote. Another commenter plainly asked, “What the hell is wrong with you?”

Instagram/Kelly Osbourne

While some showed support for Kelly, the original body-shaming comment was just one of many on her post, with some remarking that she looks “sickly” and should “get off the Ozempic.”

One of the pictures that Kelly shared on her Instagram showed her sitting on a green sofa. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Roy

Many commenters, however, sympathized with Kelly, particularly the difficulty of losing one’s appetite after the loss of a loved one—an experience actress Kate Beckinsale said she struggles with after receiving similar comments about her weight loss.

“I lost a tonne [sic] of weight after losing my dad. You’ll get there stay strong xx,” read one comment.

Instagram/Kelly Osbourne

Another one read, “You are owning your space in the world right now. Just keep letting it be, the healing takes time and miles. You miss your daddy and we feel you x.”

Instagram/Kelly Osbourne

“So proud of you for getting out in the world and doing things despite losing your father,” a third wrote. “It’s admirable. And my goodness that dress on you? Wow. You are absolutely stunning Kelly. The prayers continue for you and yours. We love you!!”

Kelly showed her appreciation by liking the messages.

Instagram/Kelly Osbourne

In the photos, Kelly wore a burgundy long-sleeved dress with rhinestones, which appears to be this $895 Self-Portrait gown.

Her makeup, including burgundy eyeshadow and false lashes, was by London-based makeup artist Jourdan Walker, while her blonde lob with bangs was styled by celebrity hairstylist Jay Pinder.

Both Kelly and her mother, Sharon Osbourne, 73, have been vocal about the connection between Kelly’s weight loss and her father’s passing.

Sid Wilson, Kelly Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, and Jack Osbourne at The 68th Annual Grammy Awards, in February 2026. Alberto Rodriguez/CBS via Getty Images

On February 1, in an Instagram post, Kelly replied to a fan asking her tips for losing weight, writing, “Honestly it’s not fun I had to [lose] my dad to get this skinny. I’m [sic] hate it.”

Instagram/Kelly Osbourne

In December 2025, Sharon discussed her daughter’s appearance on the Piers Morgan Uncensored podcast.

“She’s not happy because she’s lost her daddy,” Sharon said, adding, “She can’t eat right now.”