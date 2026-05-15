Face PLASTIC SQUAD South Korea’s Soldiers Report Plastic Surgery Problems Soldiers are returning from leave with brand-new eyelids and noses. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

The plastic surgery boom is straining the South Korean military.

While taking leave from military duties is often linked to mandatory surgeries and injury-related downtime, a new report claims that elective surgeries are now affecting South Korea’s military readiness.

The article, which examines the burden of Gen-Z soldiers’ cosmetic treatments on “Korea’s military readiness,” was originally published in the Korean-language daily newspaper Hankook Ilbo and translated for its English-language sister publication, The Korea Times.

A combination of new values, a pay increase, and more flexible schedules is driving soldiers to “flood” plastic surgery offices with requests in South Korea.

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A consultation manager at a Gangnam-based plastic surgery clinic told the outlet that they have noticed the trend. “Two to three active-duty soldiers visit weekly for eye or nose consultations,” she shared.

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“South Korea has long been ahead of the U.S. aesthetics curve, especially when it comes to men receiving treatments,” noted Elizabeth Gulino at Allure, who picked up the report. Now, however, it looks like being ahead of the curve is putting some soldiers behind their counterparts who forgo cosmetic enhancements.

One such active-duty soldier, Corporal Choi, 22, underwent eyelid surgery after setting aside his paychecks and skipping visits to the base store.

“I saved my 1.2 million won ($815) monthly salary for several months to get eyelid surgery,” he told Hankook Ilbo.

The outlet also reported that the plastic surgery clinics run “aggressive” marketing and offer military discounts for cosmetic enhancements.

When a journalist from the Hankook Ilbo claimed to be an active-duty military member at a clinic in Gangnam, he was offered a whopping 40 percent discount.

But the refreshed faces are not the root of the issue.

Commanders are reportedly struggling with the downtime required for recovery after soldiers’ cosmetic tune-ups.

One soldier had to be excused from “critical cold-weather training” due to his fresh rhinoplasty.

“I was flustered because he underwent a nose job without saying a word right before the training,” his commander, Lieutenant Kim, told the outlet.

Another lieutenant at the Chungcheong region told the outlet that one of his soldiers returned to base with “severely swollen eyes” from double eyelid surgery.

He then had to be excused from his duty as a night guard.

“I had no choice but to take him out considering safety,” the lieutenant told the outlet.

Adding, “In the end, we had to readjust duty groups with other personnel.”

These personnel changes were also causing resentment among soldiers who had to pick up others’ workloads.

Men make up a far larger share of the South Korean army than women do.

Plastic surgery among men is a growing trend, and these cosmetic enhancements have been rising in the U.S. as well, according to a report by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

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