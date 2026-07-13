Lifestyle UNMADE MAN ‘Sopranos’ Actor Opens Up About 150-Lb. Weight Loss Journey The actor went from 400 pounds to 250, and he is not stopping. HBO

A Sopranos star is sharing the details of his long-term weight-loss transformation.

Joseph “Joe” R. Gannascoli, who played capo Vito Spatafore on the HBO series from 1999 to 2007, weighed 400 pounds in earlier seasons of The Sopranos.

Currently down to 250 pounds, the 67-year-old told the New York Post that he hopes to drop another 40 pounds over the next four months.

The transformation comes partly in preparation for his next television project, which is based on his 2006 crime-novel-meets-cookbook, A Meal to Die For.

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Joseph Gannascoli in 2004 and in 2026. Robin Platzer/FilmMagic;Joseph R. Gannascoli/Instagram

Gannascoli said he suffered from bad hips and sleep apnea while filming The Sopranos.

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To support his health journey, the actor underwent hip surgeries and gastric band surgery.

Gastric band surgery reduces stomach size with a band. This can make the patient feel full sooner, eat less, and subsequently lose weight, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Joseph Gannascoli said his new fitness regimen includes golf, pickleball, and going to the gym. Instagram/Joseph R. Gannascoli

After his surgeries, Gannascoli also worked with multiple diet pill companies.

In 2006, he was sued by a diet pill company, which alleged that he did not adequately promote its product.

In turn, Gannascoli said the company did not like that his character was revealed to be gay.

Michael Imperioli, Joseph Gannascoli, and James Gandolfini in “The Sopranos.” HBO

When Gannascoli returned for season six, he had dropped 140 pounds.

His look changed so much that the show’s writers made it part of his plot, and Vito Spatafore even appeared in a weight-loss advertisement for the “thin club” during the final season.

Joseph Gannascoli lost so much weight while filming “The Sopranos” that his transformation became a plotline for his character. As Vito Spatafore, he posed for a weight-loss advertisement during season six. HBO

In 2026, Gannascoli is utilizing consistent training and dietary changes to prepare for his next role.

He starts his days with golf at 6 a.m., and he typically continues to a pickleball court afterward, from which he heads to the gym.

“I just started hitting every body part, and I’m doing that four times a week,” he told the outlet. “Now I’m doing heavier weights and less reps.”

Joseph Gannascoli is embracing an athletic lifestyle. His goal is to lose 40 pounds in the next four months. Instagram/Joseph R. Gannascoli

As for diet, Gannascoli favors salads—but not baby carrots, as his character does—and limits red meat.

He also intermittently fasts, typically eating his last meal of the day at 2 p.m.

“I feel better and look better than I did back on the show,” Gannascoli said.

Joseph R. Gannascoli (right) pictured at the Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles in 2007 with some of his “The Sopranos” co-stars: Vincent Curatola, Tony Sirico, Frank Vincent, and Dan Grimaldi. Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

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