Lifestyle MET THEM EAT CAKE These Celebs Absolutely Nailed the Met Gala’s Insane Theme The 2026 theme celebrated fashion as an art form. These are the attendees who weren’t afraid to take big swings. Reuters; Getty Images

The annual, invitation-only Met Gala is different from every other major red-carpet event because it is the only one where the red carpet is the event.

People may obsessively follow livestreams to see what their favorite actors, musicians, and artists are wearing to the Academy Awards, the Grammys, the Tonys, and sometimes even the Golden Globes (if it’s a slow year), but their gaze soon shifts to the bigger questions of those evenings: Who won the awards?

However, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit—led by American Vogue’s legendary former editor in chief, Anna Wintour—the real winners are chosen outside the event.

“Fashion Is Art” is the 2026 event’s theme (“Costume Art” is the museum’s spring exhibition), and there are innumerable ways to interpret this nebulous directive. Fashion is simultaneously public and personal, completely subjective and constantly evolving.

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In a world full of athleisure and A-lines and plain black tuxes, the attendees who went all out with the theme proved there’s still room to take risks—and have fun—on the red carpet.

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So, who went big, and who went home (or at least deserved to)? We’ll be updating this list all night with the cream of the wild-and-crazy crop.

Jordan Roth

Jordan Roth attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026, in New York City. Kevin Mazur/MG26/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The

Such oddity! Such weirdness! Such whimsy! Everything about the look worn by ATG Entertainment creative director Jordan Roth, 50, is eye-catching—and it’s unlike anything you’ll see on another major red carpet. This might be the least “beige” beige look in the history of fashion.

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka at The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026, in New York, New York. Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Tennis phenom Naomi Osaka, 28, blew this theme out of the water. It is simply impossible to look at her outfit and not see the artistry involved.

Nicole Kidman & Sunday Rose Kidman Urban

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Nicole Kidman pose on the top of the stairs at the 2026 Met Gala, celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 04, 2026. Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Few celebs have captivated fashion lovers quite like Nicole Kidman, 58, and her post-divorce ensembles. Naturally, a great fashion sense runs in the family: Kidman’s 17-year-old daughter, whom she shares with singer Keith Urban, walked the red carpet with her mother wearing an equally playful gown and Cher-like hair extensions.

Sam Smith

Sam Smith poses during the Met Gala in New York City on May 4, 2026. DANIEL COLE/REUTERS

Am I biased toward people with whom I share a first name? A little bit, yes, but their outfit would have made me gasp even without this incredibly inconsequential detail (of which neither of us has any control). Smith, 33, wore an absolutely fantastic all-black look with a long feathered headpiece.

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste attends the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026, in New York City. Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Is there anything that says “artistic” quite like a sculpture? Musician Jon Batiste, 39, wore a billowing cloak that cascaded down the red carpet, framing his monochromatic outfit that did the impossible: making a cummerbund look cool.

Sombr

Sombr at The Mark Hotel before the 2026 Met Gala: "Costume Art" on May 4, 2026 in New York, New York. WWD/WWD via Getty Images

Six-foot-seven musician Sombr, 20, looked ethereal in a head-to-toe shimmery ensemble for the occasion. The outfit was exceptionally striking as he posed on the geometric floor of the Mark Hotel.

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