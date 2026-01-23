Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Actress Jackée Harry revealed the dramatic results of her deep-plane facelift this week. The surgery didn’t just tighten up some loose skin or get rid of a few smile lines—they took decades off the Days of Our Lives star’s appearance.

Dr. Patrick Davis, the Beverly Hills plastic surgeon who performed Harry’s surgeries, spoke to The Looker about the specific factors that led to her highly successful transformation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She’s an icon, and I did not want to change that a bit,” Dr. Davis said of his famous patient.

Harry in May 2025 (left) and in November 2025, after undergoing surgery with Dr. Davis. Getty Images

Harry’s career spans five decades, including her role in the sitcom 227, for which she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 1987. She went on to play Lisa Landry in Sister, Sister, starring on the show for its entire 1994–1999 run. Since 2021, she has appeared on the long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives.

Promotional portrait of the actress from the television series '227,' circa 1985. Fotos International/Getty Images

Harry’s results turned out so well because they looked natural, Dr. Davis said. The goal was to give her a lifted, rejuvenated look—not to give her an “after” photo that looked like a completely different person.

The surgeon told The Looker that using the deep-plane technique allowed him to reset “the tissues, the skin, and the structural elements that have fallen in the face and put them back where they were,” for a natural, authentic look. Harry also underwent a lateral brow lift and fat transfer performed during the procedure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackée Harry's deep-plane facelift. Patrick Davis

In Davis’s Instagram post showing before-and-after photos of Harry’s surgery, he noted that she is three and a half months post-op, and that full healing will still likely be another three months away.

The actress gave Entertainment Tonight a peek into the transformation process in the fall of last year as she geared up for the surgery, even allowing cameras to follow her as she walked down to the operating room in scrubs.

The actress’s curiosity about the procedure started after she lost weight. She said she wanted to get rid of her loose skin and felt inspired by other celebrity makeovers, like those of Ricki Lake and Kris Jenner, who have both openly spoken about their facelifts.

Jackée Harry's deep-plane facelift. Patrick Davis

“They called it ‘snatched,’ but uh-uh, I’m ‘yanked,’” she joked.

She emphasized that her decision to go under the knife was a long time coming. “When you constantly want something that bad, you gotta do it. And I discovered I wanted it that bad,” Harry said.

When Entertainment Tonight asked what “big, glamorous” thing Harry wanted to do once fully healed, she answered bluntly: “Maybe walk down the aisle.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Harry has been married twice. First, she was married to musician Jerry Jemott from 1980 to 1984, and 12 years later to hairstylist Elgin Charles from 1996 to 2003.

Jackée Harry's deep-plane facelift. Patrick Davis

If you’re looking for similar results, the cost will vary widely depending on your location: Davis estimates deep-plane facelifts can cost anywhere from $60,000 to $70,000 nationwide, though he’s seen them go as high as $150,000 to $300,000 in New York.