Sharon Stone, 68, Stuns in First Runway Appearance in 33 Years
More than three decades after her last fashion-show appearance, Sharon Stone strutted down the catwalk in Paris looking just as stunning and confident as she did in her thirties.
The 68-year-old Basic Instinct star walked the runway at Vetements’ gritty, industrial Spring 2027 presentation at Paris Fashion Week on June 26.
Vetements creative director and co-founder Guram Gvasalia dressed Stone, who modeled the show’s final look, in an oversized black button-down beneath a cream-colored structured suit jacket and coordinating tie, the tie positioned backward to reveal the designer’s label.
Stone’s shirt was tucked into a pair of black, thigh-high patent-leather boots with a sharp heel, which contrasted with the top half’s edgy (yet office-appropriate) vibe.
Vetements styled the Emmy-nominated actress’s blond bob straight, parted it down the center, and tucked it behind her ears.
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Her delicately faded mauve lip color matched the wash of berry pink on her eyelids, while the absence of liner and mascara kept the overall makeup modern, if a little stern.
Opening or closing a fashion show is a prestigious honor, as the first and last looks are considered particularly emblematic of the presentation. The closing look, in particular, is typically chosen based on the desired impression the designer aims to create.
Stone has been acting since her debut as a non-speaking background character in the 1980 Woody Allen film Stardust Memories, when she was 22, but her career began with modeling.
At 17, she entered and won her local Miss Crawford County beauty contest in Pennsylvania, and later moved into the modeling world after being signed by Ford Models.
According to InStyle, Stone last walked a fashion show in 1993. That appearance also took place during Paris Fashion Week.
Then 35, the actress modeled Valentino’s Spring 1994 collection in an all-white bridal ensemble, complete with a minidress, top hat, veil, patterned lace tights, a cherry-red lip, and laced heeled boots.
In 2025, the Golden Globe winner told Business Insider, “I’m still modeling, and I still make more money today modeling than in film. It’s still a huge part of my reality.”
Stone has credited her modeling experience for helping to snag her breakout role as Catherine Tramell in the 1992 thriller Basic Instinct.
In 2020, she told Drew Barrymore, “Even when I wanted Basic Instinct, I was gonna do a Playboy article, specifically because I wanted to get this film.”
At 32, Stone posed nude on the July 1990 cover of the magazine and secured the role of Catherine shortly after. The performance included an onscreen moment that has since been declared the "most paused scene" in Hollywood history.
She later elaborated on the connection, telling podcast host David Begnaud on June 1, “I did [the Playboy cover] so I could get Basic Instinct, because I thought I had to tell them in some way that they will ‘understand’ that I am sexy. I’m not sexy. I’ll be sexy. I can act sexy. I’m an actress. I’ll act sexy.”
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