Lifestyle Rules, Schmules! Actress, 68, Keeps Breaking a Big Dress-Code Rule at Cannes At least she’s flaunting the guidelines in style. Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Within 24 hours, Sharon Stone, 68, walked the red carpet at the premieres for Fjord and Diamond at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Stone, 68, stunned in her dual appearances, though the actress’s gown choices—each featured certain design elements that tested a rule in the festival’s strict dress code.

“Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater are not permitted,” according to the Cannes Film Festival‘s website.

Sharon Stone poses on the red carpet in a midnight wisteria-patterned dress and cloak during arrivals for the screening of the film “Fjord” in 2026. Marko Djurica/REUTERS

A dress code–specific section of its frequently asked questions states, “The Festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit Red Carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules.”

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For the May 18 screening of Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu’s drama Fjord, stylist Paris Libby dressed Stone in a striking cape-and-gown combination—a technicality that may have allowed her to skirt the “no trains” rule.

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Her ethereal, floor-length Miss Sohee gown featured a nocturnal wisteria landscape that carried into the corresponding cloak. Its modest black sweep-train trailed behind the actress, testing the waters on the rules against lengthy designs as described by the Cannes Film Festival’s website.

Sharon Stone poses on the red carpet in a midnight wisteria-patterned dress and cloak during arrivals for the screening of the film “Fjord” in 2026. Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

Gems and sequins twinkled across the dress, matching the understated glamour of Stone’s Garatti Milano blue-green diamond stud earrings and pendant.

Stone’s hairstylist, Gui Schoedler, slicked back her signature short blond bob for the event, and makeup artist Aaron Paul applied a moody mauve lip color, smoky eyeshadow, and a dusting of pink blush along her cheekbones.

Sharon Stone attends the "Fjord" screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival in 2026. Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

On May 19, ​Stone again pushed the dress code’s boundaries of these principles at the screening for Andy Garcia’s crime drama, Diamond. She wore an all-black floor-length gown, which became the focal point of her ensemble.

Sharon Stone poses on the red carpet in a long black cape during arrivals for the screening of the film “Diamond” in 2026. Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

Libby picked a Sophie Couture gown for Stone to wear at the premiere. The garment featured a sculptural neckline, voluminous sleeves, an oversized bow, and a modest train—elements that could potentially complicate the viewing and seating arrangements of fellow festival goers.

Schoedler again slicked back Stone’s hair, though Paul switched to warmer shades for her lids, lips, and cheeks. Her accessories—dangling crystal earrings and an elegant matching necklace—complemented the shimmery, evening-appropriate look.

Sharon Stone poses on the red carpet in a long black cape during arrivals for the screening of the film “Diamond” in 2026. Gonzalo Fuentes/REUTERS

The actress is familar with pushing boundaries through her outfits, including a controversial scene in the 1992 thriller Basic Instinct in which her character, Catherine Tramell, uncrosses her legs to reveal she is not wearing underwear during an interrogation.

Sharon Stone in "Basic Instinct" in 1992. IMDb

Despite being described as tame by Stone, the scene shocked viewers and has been called the "most paused moment" in movie history.

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