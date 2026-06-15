Lifestyle 'I'M NOT IN CONTROL' Shania Twain Admits She Did ‘Very Unhealthy Things’ to Lose Weight The country icon shared disturbing side effects that accompanied her constant attempts. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Five-time Grammy-winner Shania Twain revealed disturbing side effects that followed from her continuous pursuit of weight loss.

On Saturday, Twain, 60, recalled how her body changed with age and menopause in an interview with The Times.

“All of a sudden, I’m bloating, and I’m definitely not in control,” she said. “I can’t just lose five pounds.”

The “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” singer struggled to accept the changes and said she reached a point where she could not even look at her own reflection.

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Shania Twain has won 5 Grammy Awards. Pictured here in Los Angeles with the awards she won for Best Female Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song, both for her song “You’re Still the One,” in 1999. Sam Mircovich/Reuters

“I stopped looking at myself in the mirror. I hated my body,” Twain—whose next album, Little Miss Twain, releases on July 24—said.

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“I’m, like, ‘Oh, I cannot stand this changing body.’ But that was so unhealthy,” she added. “Who cannot look at themselves in the mirror?”

She struggled with weight gain, although she kept to the same routines as always before.

This led Twain to do “very unhealthy things,” such as working out even more intensely while completely cutting out fats and sugars from her diet.

Shania Twain said her body changed with age and menopause. Pictured here in 2018 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Things came to a head during her Let’s Go! Residency in Las Vegas in 2019.

After becoming “malnourished” in hopes of becoming “thinner,” Twain tore two thigh muscles while performing on stage and had to be carried out.

“I was working my body more than I was feeding it, to keep up with the strain,” the Canadian country singer-songwriter said.

Shania Twain performing for a sold-out crowd at the MCI Center in Washington in 1999. Joe Giza/Reuters

After the incident, Twain found herself in a better place with her body.

“Menopause has been very good for me because I’ve learned that some things you cannot control,” she said. “Now I’m like, bring on the mirrors, I’m going to look at myself all day long!”

Now, Shania Twain said she is happy with her body again. Pictured here with Shaboozey during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 17, 2026. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

In 2023, Twain spoke about menopause with the New York Post.

“Menopause taught me to quickly say, ‘You know, it may only get worse. So just love yourself now. Just get over your insecurities—they’re standing in your way. And fear is standing in your way,’” Twain said.

Shania Twain performing her hit song “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” during the 41st Grammy Awards in 1999. Gary Hershorn/Reuters

And she also revealed that the confidence around her body only came to her later in life.

“I’m the opposite from being an exhibitionist,” she said.

Adding, “But I like to feel sexy, and I like to enjoy my body more now than ever. I used to hate my body. So when my body was young and, I guess, maybe one wouldn’t be afraid of exhibiting it, I was hiding it a lot.”

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