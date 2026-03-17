Lifestyle CAN I GET A LIFT? Jelly Roll’s Wife Shares Dramatic Before-and-After Facelift Photos The Grammy-winning singer’s wife had dreamt of the procedure for years. Instagram/BunnieXo/Getty Images

Jelly Roll’s wife underwent a facelift, and now she’s sharing all the gory details with her millions of social media followers.

Alisa DeFord, better known as Bunnie Xo, chose to undergo a deep-plane facelift at age 46, shortly after she dissolved years’ worth of facial filler.

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Her graphic transformation video has over 17 million views across her TikTok and Instagram accounts. In it, she shows herself right before the surgery with markings on her face, and right after the surgery with a compression wrap and drains.

Dr. Daniel Gould, the board-certified Beverly Hills plastic surgeon who achieved the transformation, shared more details of Bunnie’s journey in an Instagram video.

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“She came to me because she wanted to improve that little bit of heaviness and laxity in the neck; improve slightly the position of the cheek; add a little bit of volume back where she’s lost it before; clean up a little bit of the skin in the upper eyelids; and to address the temples and the mid face,” he detailed the transformation.

In the caption, he described the procedure as a “facial refresh.”

Bunnie Xo at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in February 2026. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

“The goal of what I do is not to produce something that looks fake, unnatural, pulled, or tight. And truly, no one needs a facelift,” Dr. Gould wrote. “But when you’re operating on younger patients who already look good, you have to be really thoughtful and careful in order to deliver a result that’s consistent with their anatomy.”

Prior to the surgery, Dr. Gould used an ultrasound to see the fillers in Bunnie’s face—a process documented in a video posted to his TikTok. He then dissolved some of them.

“D--n, that’s a lot of filler,” Bunnie said, looking at the screen.

Adding, “That’s crazy because I’ve had so much supposedly melted out of me.”

She asked the doctor to remove as much of the filler as possible.

Bunnie Xo married Grammy-winning singer Jelly Roll in 2016. Here at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in February 2026. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

“Look how much filler was in my face even after dissolving multiple times and not getting any in the past 3 years,” Bunnie wrote on the video, adding, “Ladies, please take it from me, filler does not dissolve and it stays in your face indefinitely.”

In a January episode of her podcast, The Dumb Blonde, Bunnie explained her reasoning behind undergoing the invasive surgery before her fifties.

“I preach against plastic surgery that I’ve had that I wish I [hadn’t] gotten,” she said. “A facelift is not one of them.”

Instagram/BunnieXo

She said she had been talking about getting a facelift for the past three years, and her decision was solidified by one picture in particular.

“Let’s talk about the red carpet that happened where my eye was wonky,” she said. “Everybody uses this image where one of my eyes is kind of, like, closed. And everybody’s like, ‘What’s wrong with her eye? What’s wrong with her eye?’ Well, I’ll tell you what’s wrong with my eye. Sometimes my eyelids get so swollen that [they get] in the way of me being able to open my eye. So, it causes that to happen, and that happens more often than not.”

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards in May 2025. John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM

She explained that she had been getting dermal fillers for over 20 years. Despite seeing doctors for dissolutions “so many times,” the filler was still there, she said.

“So during the facelift, they are going in and scraping out the old filler. And that’s what I’m so excited about because sometimes it makes my cheeks really itchy. I can, like, still feel it in there. Like it’s f----d up,” she said.

Bunnie Xo at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas, 2025. Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

“My jawline at 46 is not what my jawline used to be at 26. It’s starting to get the Slimer effect and it’s starting to f-----g blend in with my neck,” she explained, referring to the gooey, green Ghostbusters character.

Bunnie also said she had opted for Botox since her twenties, and no longer wanted to get the neurotoxin injections.

“Botox makes my eyes wonky, too,” she remarked.

“Once I get this facelift, I can literally just start aging naturally and not have to worry about fillers, not have to worry about Botox,” she said, adding, “Like that’s it. I’m just going to tack it back and all is well.”

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